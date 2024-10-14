The Strongest Tua Return Statement Yet
The exact timing remains to be determined, but Tua Tagovailoa indeed is expected back with the Miami Dolphins sometime during the 2024 season.
Head coach Mike McDaniel made his most definitive statement regarding Tua coming back when he addressed the media before practice Monday.
Tagovailoa was scheduled to visit specialists during the bye week and McDaniel said the feedback regarding the quarterback's progress continues to be positive.
"There's still information that he's seeking this week," McDaniel said. "And as far as timelines go, I know he's not playing this week. And I do expect to see him playing football in 2024. But where that is exactly, we'll let the process continue since we still have time before he even could entertain anything. So we'll make sure that he's diligent this week and assess after that."
Tagovailoa remains on injured reserve, but will eligible to start practicing Wednesday, October 23 and play in the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium four days later.
McDANIEL NEVER WENT DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE
McDaniel has been adamant since Tagovailoa sustained a concussion in the Week 2 Thursday night loss against the Buffalo Bills that he wouldn't be putting a timeline on his return.
The head coach said Monday he never really pondered the possibility at all that Tagovailoa might not return from his latest injury.
"I think the biggest thing that I've learned is for me as a head coach, it's absolutely imperative that I control the controllables," McDaniel said. "And when I say that, it was so fast from him getting hurt to immediately going into, all right, what's the best thing for you, what's the best, where are you at, and allowing the process to really not get ahead of it. And so I didn't really allow myself any sort of contemplation moments on whether he would or wouldn't. I was so concerned with where he was at and trying to trying to operate on a next-man up mentality from that I think, yeah, it is exciting that I do believe he'll play football this year. I never went down that rabbit hole of if he would or wouldn't, just because I've learned through circumstance how that's the wrong question to be asking. The right questions are completely 100% toward the human being and the player as a result."
The Dolphins have gone 1-2 so far with Tagovailoa on injured reserve, losing against the Seattle Seahawks with Skylar Thompson as the starting quarterback, and then splitting games against the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots with Tyler Huntley leading the offense.
The Dolphins return to the field following their bye week when they face the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.