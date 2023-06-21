New details emerged Wednesday related to the incident involving Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Police continue to investigate allegations that Hill hit a charter boat employee in the back of the head at the Haulover Marina in North Miami Beach on Sunday, according to WPLG reporter Ian Margol, who first broke the story Tuesday.

Per Margol's reporting, an argument ensued after Hill's group was fishing for tarpon from the dock at the marina and the employee informed him that was against county rules.

Radio host Andy Slater reported Tuesday that the alleged victim did not wish to press charges against Hill, but Margol indicated that did not mean that charges still couldn't be filed, though that decision has yet to be made.

The Dolphins issued a statement regarding the situation, which pretty much was what one should expect in circumstances like these.

“We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL," the statement read. "We will reserve further comment at this time.”

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

With the Dolphins done with the offseason program and the start of training camp more than a month away, this is the time of year when no news is good news when it comes to players.

The Dolphins no doubt will continue to monitor the situation, as will the NFL.

Hill is heading into his second season with Miami after a first one that met — if not exceeded — all expectations the team could have had when it sent five draft picks to the Kansas City Chiefs to consummate the trade.

Not only did Hill earn team MVP and All-Pro honors, he was a tone-setter with his practice habits and confident approach from the start of the offseason program.

He's looking for bigger and better things in 2023, saying after the final practice of minicamp his goal was to reach 2,000 receiving yards.

The weekend incident, though, brought back earlier off-the-field incidents that threatened to derail his career — he was dismissed from Oklahoma State after being charged with domestic abuse (he later pleaded guilty) and was investigated in 2019 for alleged battery, though the case was dropped after medical reports indicated his 3-year-old son's arm was broken bracing for a fall. The NFL investigated Hill but ultimately did not suspend him after concluding he had not violated the league's code of conduct policy.

After the trade with the Chiefs, Dolphins GM Chris Grier was asked about the kind of background work that was done regarding Hill.

“Going forward, we feel good about it," Grier said. "We talked to a number of people that have been around Tyreek, especially in Kansas City the last few years. For us, we’re comfortable moving forward and the expectation, like him, will be for every player on the roster — it’s to be a good teammate and a good citizen in South Florida.”

Hill has been doing football camps on a regular basis this season, and he's got one in Broward County scheduled for late this week.