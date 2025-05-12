More Dolphins Spain Game Details Emerge
Who the Miami Dolphins will face in their Spain game will be revealed Tuesday, though the buzz has been for a while that it would be the Washington Commanders.
And that would go with the report late last week from social media account NFL Nerd, which specializes in schedule information.
While the NFL picks the opponent after the home team have been selected for international games, the Dolphins had the opportunity to protect two games from being picked to go overseas, according to the Sports Business Journal.
As a reminder, the Dolphins' nine home opponents in 2025 include, besides the other three AFC East members, the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Commanders.
While that information might never get leaked, it's probably a good guess that the Dolphins wouldn't want to sacrifice a home game at Hard Rock Stadium against the Buffalo Bills for competitive reasons.
Assuming that was one game the Dolphins protected, the other three that matchups that jump out as games Miami would rather play at HRS for competitive and/or marketing reasons would be those against the Ravens, Chargers and Bengals.
The first two involve 2024 playoff opponents, and the matchup against the Bengals would feature a battle between 2020 first-round picks Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow.
One key factor with the Cincinnati matchup is that Tagovailoa and Burrow have never faced each other in Miami. The Bengals played at Hard Rock Stadium in the quarterbacks' rookie year in December 2020, but Burrow was on injured reserve with a knee injury.
The teams also faced each other in Cincinnati in that forgettable Thursday night game in September 2022 when Tagovailoa left in the second quarter because of his concussion.
OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT COMING TUESDAY
The announcement of the Spain matchup will come Tuesday during "Good Morning Football" on NFL Network when every international games for 2025 will be unveiled.
Along with the Dolphins' home game in Spain, other home teams for international games will be the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England; the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin, Germany; the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, Ireland; the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London; and the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
During the 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin, it was revealed the 2025 regular season schedule would be unveiled on Wednesday, May 14.
Along with the international games, there also will be some games revealed — with dates and times — in the days ahead.
The NFL announced last week that three games will be announced Monday, one Tuesday and two more Wednesday during the day before the full unveiling Wednesday night.
The first game was revealed Monday morning — the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 4.
NBC (on the "Today Show", FOX and Prime Video each will announce a game Monday; ESPN will announce a game Tuesday during "Good Morning America," and CBS ("CBS Mornings") and Netflix on Wednesday.
The Dolphins will play nine home games and eight road games in 2025, and they've already been announced as the home team for a game in Madrid, Spain.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was asked by a Washington reporter at the owners meetings in Palm Beach last week about a potential matchup with the Commanders in Spain. It's a matchup that would reunite him with head coach Dan Quinn, for whom he served as an assistant with the Atlanta Falcons when the team went to the Super Bowl in the 2016 season.
“I’m pretty sure we’re going international – I think we know that," McDaniel said. "It’s hard to keep track of what I’m supposed to say and what I’m not. We will be in Madrid. I don’t know against who."
2025 Dolphins Home Opponents
Buffalo (last meeting, 2024 at Buffalo ... Bills 30, Dolphins 27)
New England (last meeting, 2024 at Miami ... Dolphins 34, Patriots 15)
N.Y. Jets (last meeting, 2024 at Miami ... Dolphins 32, Jets 26, OT)
Baltimore (last meeting, 2023 at Baltimore ... Ravens 56, Dolphins 19)
Cincinnati (last meeting, 2022 at Cincinnati ... Bengals 27, Dolphins 15)
New Orleans (last meeting, 2021 at New Orleans ... Dolphins 20, Saints 3)
Tampa Bay (last meeting, 2021 at Tampa Bay ... Buccaneers 45, Dolphins 17)
L.A. Chargers (last meeting, 2023 at Los Angeles ... Dolphins 36, Chargers 34)
Washington (last meeting, 2023 at Washington ... Dolphins 45, Commanders 15)
2025 Away Opponents
Buffalo
New England
N.Y. Jets
Cleveland (last meeting, 2024 at Cleveland ... Dolphins 20, Browns 3)
Pittsburgh (last meeting, 2022 at Miami ... Dolphins 16, Steelers 10)
Atlanta (last meeting, 2021 at Miami ... Falcons 30, Dolphins 28)
Carolina (last meeting, 2023 at Miami ... Dolphins 42, Panthers 21
Indianapolis (last meeting, 2024 at Indianapolis ... Colts 16, Dolphins 10)