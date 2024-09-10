More Fallout From Tyreek Hill Incident
The aftermath of the Tyreek Hill incident continued two days after the fact.
Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver conducted his weekly media session Tuesday and said he didn't know the extent of the incident on game day.
"Yeah, so, truthfully, the day of, didn't quite know the severity of what had happened," he said. "I in particular was just very much locked in on the plan. Kind of got some whisperings through the locker room, but again, not really knowing exactly what had happened. So there weren't really a lot of discussions about it. Having now seen the video, obvious it's triggering for a number of reasons, but the one thing I do know is I know all parties involved on our end from my football family and just know who they are as men. And my judgment and my feelings about them isn't formed through opinion. It's formed through experience and daily interactions with them. So I have the utmost faith and belief in who they are as people and as men.
"It's an unfortunate incident. I know there's a lot of really good people in law enforcement. One of my best friends, John Graves, works for the Cleveland Police Department, like he's one of them. So I think each of these cases has to be judged on a case-by-case basis, and I'm just going to let the law take care of itself and let it play it out."
Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, went on The Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz earlier Tuesday, and he said he wanted the police officers involved to be terminated immediately.
"For me, personally, I think the police officers that did that to Tyreek shouldn't be in that position," Rosenhaus said. "They should be let go. Look at — the guy who just kicked him right there. That guy should be fired. That's out of control. The guy that jumped in and put him in a chokehold? There is no place for a police officer to have a badge that operates like that when Tyreek wasn't being aggressive or violent or fighting back in any capacity.
"That was horrendous how they treated him. They didn't treat him like a human being,"
Rosenhaus continued to discuss his distaste for the situation and how the administrative and legal processes have to run their course.
"I would certainly recommend to Tyreek and the legal team that that's something we pursue. You know, I think he deserves an apology from each and every one of those police officers involved. And the ones that abused their authority and power should not be on the force, in my opinion, moving forward."
POLICE DEPARTMENTS AND GROUPS SPEAK OUT
The City of the Miami Police Department, which was not involved in the incident, called the Miami-Dade Police Department body cam footage "hard to watch."
Chief of Police Manuel Morales issued a statement on Tuesday via social media.
"The body worn camera footage depicting the interaction between members of the Miami-Dade Police and Mr. Hill is hard to watch, but it's a reminder that we must always strive to do better. Despite no City of Miami Police involvement, I pray we can move forward and use this incident to forge a stronger partnership between our professional athletes, the community, and the brave men and women who are sworn to protect us all. When we work together, we all win."
Hill didn't address the media Tuesday, but he did speak with Kaitlan Collins of CNN on Monday night regarding his altercation with the Miami-Dade Police Department in front of Hard Rock Stadium hours before the season opener.
He said that if he were not Tyreek Hill the star football player, things could have turned out much worse.
"The crazy part about this is I hate talking like this because I have a kid fan base, but the reality of it is the truth," Hill said. "If I wasn't Tyreek Hill, worst case scenario we would have had a different article. 'Tyreek Hill got shot at Hard Rock Stadium' or 'Tyreek Hill taken away in handcuffs and booked.' It's crazy that me and my family had to go through this."
THE DETAILS OF THE INCIDENT
Hill was alleged to have been traveling at an excessive speed, 60 mph, through a high pedestrian and motorist area on his way to the players' entrance gate at Hard Rock Stadium. Hill then declined the officer's request to keep his window down.
“Give me my ticket so I can get on my way, bro,” Hill says on the body-cam footage.
He then puts up his window against the wishes of the officer.
“Keep your window down,” the police officer said.
Matters then escalated when officers threatened Hill, saying if he did not exit the vehicle, they would forcefully remove him themselves.,
“Keep your window down or I’ll get you out of your car,” the officer said. “As a matter of fact, get out of the car.”
Hill was forcefully pulled out of the car and ended up at one time on his stomach on the street.
One of the police officers involved, Danny Torres, a 27-year veteran of the department, was placed on administrative duty. His lawyers are calling for him to be put back on active duty patrol immediately. Torres is also on the Board of Directors of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association.
The Police Benevolent Association has issued several statements suggesting Hill's behavior caused the escalation at the scene and how the officers' actions were justified.
"We call for our client's immediate reinstatement, and a complete, thorough, and objective investigation, as Director [Stephanie] Daniels has also advocated." attorneys Anthony Ignacio Alvarez and Israel Reyes stated in a release on Tuesday.
Hill was cited for reckless driving and for failure to wear his seat belt.