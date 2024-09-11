More Strong Words In Tyreek's Latest Comments
On Wednesday, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill addressed members of the media regarding Sunday morning's incident with the Miami-Dade Police Department before the season-opening game against Jacksonville.
Hill was definite in his comments that he wanted the officers terminated immediately and removed from the force.
"Gone. Gone. Gone. Gone. He got to go, man. Because in that instance right there, not only did he treat me bad, he also treated my teammates with disrespect. He had some crazy words toward them, and they ain't even do nothing," Hill said. "Like what did they do to you? They're just walking on the sidewalk. So I don't know, he got to go. There's not too many times that Cheetah say people got to go, but – you, out. What do they say on Wild' N Out? Gone."
Hill did acknowledge he could have handled the situation differently. In hindsight, he would have left his window rolled down.
"Yes, I will say I could've been better. I could've let down my window in that instant, but the thing about me is I don't want attention. I don't want to be cameras out, phones on you in that moment," Hill said. "But at the end of the day I'm human. I've got to follow rules, I've got to do what everyone else would do. Now, does that give them the right to literally beat the dog out of me? Absolutely not. But at the end of the day, I wish I could go back and do things a bit differently."
Hill added that he was unfazed by this. He said you hear about things like this happening, but where he comes from, he is used to it.
"I'm unfazed. I'm unfazed. I'm one of those guys. I'm unfazed by it because I'm not the only one that goes through that, and where I'm from, you typically see that a lot, and you don't hear about it because not everybody has the same resources as Tyreek Hill," Hill said. "Not everybody has the name Tyreek Hill or not able to call a Drew Brooks or Drew Rosenhaus or something like that. So I'm really unfazed to it, you feel me? That's why I was able to go out and play the way I did because I'm numb to it. It's kind of expected."
Hill said he would not let the incident affect his preparations for the Thursday night home game against the Buffalo Bills or his mental state.
"I'm not going to mix the two. I'm not going to take a knee. I'm not going to ask to defund the police. I'm not going to protest. I'm not going to do any of that when it comes to being inside of this football, because this is my therapy," Hill said. "Football is my therapy — this is how I get away from a lot of stuff. This is how I separate myself from past traumas in my life. So no, I'm not going to mix the two."