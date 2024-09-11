Mostert Could Miss More Than One Game
Running back Raheem Mostert already has been ruled out of the Miami Dolphins showdown against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, but he might be sidelined beyond that game.
That's the conclusion of former Chargers team physician David Chao, who's now an analyst for Sports Injury Central.
Chao used the term "several weeks" in describing how long Mostert could be out, but said he will make a full recovery and should be able to avoid having to be placed on injured reserve, which would sideline him for four weeks.
The Dolphins have classified on their injury report Mostert's issue as dealing with the chest; Chao described it, from a video replay, as a sternoclavicular joint sprain.
Mostert was injured on his second carry of the season, which came five minutes into the game and gained 5 yards. Mostert got up favoring his left shoulder and immediately went to the sideline after his first-down run.
Mostert return to the game and his next carry came with 4:54 left in the second quarter. He finished with six rushing attempts for 9 yards and two receptions for 10 yards.
After the Thursday night game, the Dolphins continue their schedule in Week 3 with their first road game of the season against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 4:05 p.m. ET before returning to Hard Rock Stadium for a Monday night game against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 30.