Mostert Sheds Light on Tyreek (And His Rant)
It's now been more than a month since Tyreek Hill quit on his Miami Dolphins teammates in their season finale and followed it up with his "I'm out" postgame comments, but it's still a hot topic of conversation.
So it was that teammate Raheem Mostert was asked about it during an appearance on SportsGrid on Radio Row at the Super Bowl in New Orleans.
Beyond defending Hill's comments, Mostert said Hill doesn't really have any desire to be traded.
"He definitely wants in," Mostert said. "He's a competitor. He wants to win. He was just fed up at that moment just like everybody else was, but they just didn't have the courage to say it like he did, right? He's a guy that's just truly a competitor and wants to win."
HOW MOSTERT FOUND OUT AND HIS INITIAL REACTION
Mostert indicated he was alerted about Hill's postgame comments when he got out of the shower, and the only issue he had with Hill involved the wide receiver pulling himself out of the game when he became clear the Dolphins were going to be eliminated because of what was happening in the Kansas City-Denver game.
"One of our media guys gave us a heads up that Tyreek said those words, and for me, I didn't take it personal, because I know the type of competitor he is," Mostert said. "I do, however, feel like you shouldn't ever quit on the team. That's just because we're all bleeding out there. But when you're a competitor and you're just so fed up with how the year has gone for yourself and gone for the team and gone for the organization at some point, you do have that breaking point. And I'm not faulting him for his actions or anything like that (because) he does have a right to feel that way. He does have a right to feel discouraged about how the season went, how he played.
"I've had multiple conversations with him, he's one of my guys. He's definitely one of those competitors that just wants to win. He knows what winning looks like. He has a Super Bowl; unfortunately, I don't because I lost to him. He has one of those, one of those championship mindsets in him. So, yes, you can't fault him for feeling that way."
Mostert and Hill both joined the Dolphins in 2022 after Mike McDaniel was hired as head coach, Mostert as a free agent and Hill via the big trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Mostert was a member of the San Francisco 49ers during the 2020 season, which ended with them losing against Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium.