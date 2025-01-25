Tyreek Tackles His "I'm Out" Comments ... But Does It Make It Better?
Tyreek Hill finally addressed his "I'm out" comments Saturday during a live Twitch stream, confirming what should have suspected all along.
The Miami Dolphins wide receiver was speaking out of frustration when he suggested after the season finale and playoff elimination he wanted to be moved. But it also was a selfish moment where he cared about himself more than the team.
What Hill said during the Twitch stream is that he wants the Dolphins to do whatever it takes to bring in players to get them back to the playoffs in 2025.
"What y'all heard at the end of the season is frustration, like, been winning my whole life. I don't understand. Like, I bust my ass every day. So I deserve to feel like that. I deserve to have some kind of opinion.. Y'all just want me to say, Oh, well, get them next year. Nah, (screw) that. We gotta come back, like we gotta put some pressure on (people). Like, I gotta fix this (stuff). Like, come on, add some (bleeping) dogs in this (thing). I compete. Like I love to compete, bro."
Whoa! There's a lot to unpack here.
First, Hill absolutely had the right to be frustrated after the season-ending loss against the New York Jets, but it's not like all his other teammates weren't frustrated either — or had the right to be frustrated. Yet he's the only one who talked about being "out."
And that's the big issue there, not the venting part about being mad about missing the playoffs, but wanting out, because again nobody else said this. It's also not a good look making that comment a few months after the Dolphins gave in to his demands for a new contract despite the team having control for two more years — and then following it up with his least productive season in a full season (though circumstances did play a part.
What Hill also still hasn't said directly is that he wants to be a driving force for the Dolphins getting back to the playoffs because saying the team needs to add great players to make it happen isn't close to the same thing — and maybe even almost suggests his desire to play in Miami is contingent on that.
Notice his post on X on Friday when he said he would be back 'stronger" in 2025 and how it said nothing about the Dolphins.
It sure would be nice at some point for Hill to kinda give the idea it isn't all about him by talking about the team, particularly after he prematurely pulled himself from the game against the Jets. Because the Dolphins' playoff fate already had been determined by then and nobody knows for sure how much pain he was playing through in the final weeks of the regular season, we're not quite on board with the idea he abandoned his teammates with an unforgivable selfish act.
By the same token, it would be nice for Hill at any point to make a comment to prove he's a true team player, you know somebody acting like a true team captain.
We have maintained and will continue to maintain that in no way, shape or form would the Dolphins be better off by trading Hill because he's easily the biggest difference-making player on the roster.
Hill denied on the Twitch stream he was late to meetings this season, adding he's a good teammate, but it would be nice to see him make some sort of public declaration or social media post that would prove it beyond just making the statement.
The comments on the Twitch live stream didn't do that in the least. They were about him and his frustrations.
And trying to pressure the organization into adding impact players by saying "I'm out" isn't being a competitor. It's being selfish.
Hill absolutely is a competitor, but now he needs to learn to be a better team player.