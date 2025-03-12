National Reaction to Zach Wilson Addition
Over the course of his four-year NFL career, new Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson has done nothing if not draw opinions out of people.
Wilson, who agreed to a one-year contract Monday for $6 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $10 million with incentives, was chosen second overall by the New York Jets in the 2021 draft after wowing scouts and pundits alike with his athleticism and rare tools. Then-head coach Robert Saleh threw the first-year QB straight into the fire, letting him start right out of the gate in his first season in New York.
If there is one city in the U.S. – shoot, in the world – where the scrutiny is highest, New York City is that place and it took its toll on Wilson, who struggled throughout his three-year tenure with the Jets before being traded to Denver for a sixth-round pick (with the Jets also sending Denver a seventh-round selection) around draft time.
And while Wilson did not see the field in his lone season with the Broncos, a year away from the blaring limelight of New York as well as a season of tutelage under one of the most respected offensive minds in the league (Sean Payton) may be what Wilson needs to turn around a thus far underwhelming career.
While the Dolphins have not yet been able to comment on signings that have been leaked prior to free agency officially opening, that has not stopped both pundits and fans from sharing their opinions of the move to make Wilson the team’s No. 2 quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa.
Below is commentary by some of the NFL’s media regarding their thoughts on the fit for Miami and Wilson, followed by comments posted by fans on X after Miami Dolphins on SI posted a poll asking fans to give the acquisition a grade.
NATIONAL MEDIA COMMENTS ABOUT ZACH WILSON
Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show
"I love this because if you are the backup quarterback for the Miami Dolphins with all due respect … to Tua, sometimes his best ability is not availability. And if you are going to be the backup quarterback in Miami, you best have your head on a swivel. And if I'm not mistaken, I saw some nice millions thrown Zach Wilson’s way. In Miami, is it a deal that could be a worth up to 10 million bucks? So yeah. Zach Wilson and Mike McDaniel's offense is really fascinating. And all due respect to all the other people that started in place of Tua -- Zach's better. You know, he knows the division. The division does know him."
Kyle Long, Pushing the Pile Podcast/CBS Sports
"The Zach Wilson deal, you have to think that this is ‘We are buying a gold mine that we haven’t pulled gold out of yet, and we’re hoping that we can get our pick axe in there and get the right stuff.’ His time with Sean Payton was priceless, and I think that there had to have been some sort of meeting with him and Mike McDaniel, where they were on the same page. And they said, if it goes south with Tua, are you ready to be the guy? And it seems like McDaniel made the decision that he is."
Danny Kanell, CBS Sports
"I mean, the Dolphins have been caught with their pants down before with a really poor backup situation, so at least they’ve given it to somebody who's shown the talent. And this has been a common theme. We've seen Justin Fields get another opportunity. Sam Darnold's been around the block. Baker Mayfield was around the block before he got his opportunity before he figured it out. Maybe that's what the Dolphins are thinking if he does have to play. Maybe it's time that he figured it out. It's the right situation."
Channing Crowder, Former Dolphins LB and 560 WQAM co-host
"You know what? I think there's a lot on McDaniel. McDaniel has to pick his quarterback because he's the offensive play-caller. McDaniel had to have a big say in this because there's no way. Why did you hitch your wagon to him that fast? It has to be McDaniel wanting to work with him."
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk
"The latest in a line of failed former Jets quarterbacks, Wilson could be the backup the Dolphins have needed. He has the mobility to run the Miami offense. He seems to have the athleticism to do the things that Tua does so well. It requires reps. It takes a conscious effort to learn the movements and the rhythm. But that’s what they need. When Tua isn’t available, the team suffers. They need someone who can do what Tua does, when Tua can’t do it."
James Palmer, Bleacher Report
"After a year in QB rehab with Sean Payton, the perception of Wilson certainly changed. He was really well liked in Denver and the staff really thought he has a chance to become something."
Albert Breer Sr., NFL Reporter, Monday Morning Quarterback
"Based on what the people in Denver were saying about Wilson after the season, I would not dismiss this signing."
SOME FAN REACTION TO WILSON ADDITION
Fans weren't overly excited about the acquisition of Wilson, at least based on a poll on X.
Almost 2,000 fans responded and a grade of C or D was the most popular with 43 percent of the votes, followed by 30 percent giving it a B. Only 6 percent gave the move an A, compared to 21 percent giving it an F.
Here is a quick sampling of some of the comments that accompanied the votes:
"It’s a big fat F."
"Watched his brain turn off on the field with the Jets too many times, he’s more likely to lose you a game then hold onto a win."
"He’s better than (Tyler) Huntley and Skylar (Thompson). Either way doesn’t matter. Tua goes down for a concussion season's over and (Chris) Grier and (Mike) McDaniel (are) fired."
-I like the idea of Wilson, but the deal at fully guaranteed is a bit crazy."
"I’m sure Hill and Waddle are simply ecstatic."
"If they would have gotten him cheaper I would like it actually. But 6 million is a little steep for me."
"The price they are paying drops his grade."
"Considering he will be starting at least half the season it’s an absolute joke. Need a proven NFL QB like most good teams get. Not a reclamation project. Wait till something happens to Tua and this dude starts to lose games."