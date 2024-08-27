Needham's Great Dolphins Journey Over (At Least for Now)
One of the longest-tenured members of the Miami Dolphins is on his way out.
Defensive back Nik Needham has been released as part of the moves to get down to the 53-player roster limit, according to his social media accounts. On his Instagram account is a picture of himself a little after noon Tuesday and the caption "it is what it is tho" and there's also a post on X.
Needham had been with the Dolphins since the 2019 season when he arrived as an undrafted free agent and worked his way onto the active roster after starting his rookie season on the practice squad.
Needham provided flexibility in the secondary with his ability to play both cornerback and safety, but the Dolphins obviously felt he wasn't enough of a difference-maker at either spot.
NEEDHAM'S IMPRESSIVE JOURNEY
If it's indeed the end of Needham's Dolphins stint — remember, he could be re-signed or added to the practice squad — he still will have to be considered a success story.
He wound up starting 27 games for the Dolphins, including 11 in 2019 after he impressed his coaches enough to earn a promotion from the practice squad.
He had six interceptions in his first three seasons, including a pick-six in a Monday night victory against the New Orleans Saints late in the 2021 season.
But his career took a downturn in the 2022 October game against the Minnesota Vikings when he sustained a torn Achilles tendon while in coverage. While he was still recovering from the injury, the Dolphins re-signed him to a one-year contract as an unrestricted free agent.
But Needham's recovery hit some snags and he had to start the 2023 season on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list, and even then he wasn't totally back to form until very late in the season.
When training camp started, Needham looked like a candidate to be a backup in the secondary but with a fight on his hands to keep his roster spot.
As a vested veteran, Needham will not have to go through waivers. He will become a free agent eligible to sign with any team at any time.
The only Dolphins players who have been around longer than Needham was are kicker Jason Sanders and tight end Durham Smythe, both 2018 draft picks. Zach Sieler also arrived in 2019, but he joined the team in December after being claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens.