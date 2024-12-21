All Dolphins

New Name on Dolphins Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins have yet another question mark at linebacker

Alain Poupart

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) is tackled by Miami Dolphins linebacker Quinton Bell (56) in the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) is tackled by Miami Dolphins linebacker Quinton Bell (56) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins already had question marks at linebacker heading into their Week 16 game against the San Francisco 49ers, and now they have another.

The team added Quinton Bell to its injury report Saturday, listing him as questionable for the game at Hard Rock Stadium because of illness.

Bell has taken on a bigger role in recent weeks after veteran acquisition Tyus Bowser was placed on injured reserve and overall done a solid job, particularly in terms of setting the edge.

In 14 games, with one start, Bell has 22 tackles and one sack, the sack coming in the Monday night victory against the Los Angeles Rams.

Bell becomes the fourth player listed as questionable for the Dolphins for the 49ers game, a list that includes fellow linebackers Bradley Chubb (knee) and Cameron Goode (knee).

Chubb and Goode practiced for a third week but remain on the Physically Unable to Perform list and would have to be activated by 4 p.m. ET to play against the 49ers. If they're not, the Dolphins would have until next Wednesday to activate him, otherwise they'd remain on PUP for the rest of the season.

The other players listed as questionable are tackles Terron Armstead (knee) and Kendall Lamm (back), and wide receiver Tyreek Hill (wrist/personal).

Wide receivers Jaylen Waddle (knee) and Dee Eskridge (knee) both were listed as doubtful.

