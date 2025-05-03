NFL Network Analyst Has Dolphins Pick as a "Mid-Round Gem"
Miami Dolphins on SI took a closer look at fifth-round pick Jordan Phillips in an earlier piece, and the run-stuffing Maryland defensive tackle’s name made it to the TV screen later that same day.
On NFL Network’s "Path to the Draft," a panel of four, including host Rhett Lewis, conducted a segment called “Mid-Round Gems.”
Draft analysts Bucky Brooks (CB Jacob Parrish, Kansas State/Bucs), Mark Ross (EDGE Landon Jackson, Arkansas/Bills) and Lance Zierlein (LB Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma/Saints) each made their selections before Lewis, a former wide receiver at Indiana, chimed in on Phillips, the second of three defensive tackles Miami selected in the 2025 draft.
“The Miami Dolphins had to get bigger and more stout up front on the defensive line,” Lewis said. “Boy, did they do that when they got (first-round pick) Kenneth Grant. But my ‘mid-round gem,’ is fifth-rounder Jordan Phillips, who’s built like an oak tree in the lower half. They had to keep buying new (blocking) sleds at Maryland because he kept breaking them.”
We’ve been unable to verify any stories about Phillips breaking blocking sleds, but his strength is well documented. Ranked 51st on Bruce Feldman of The Athletic’s “2024 Freak List, Phillips reportedly squats 665 pounds, power-cleans 365 pounds and overhead-pressed 365 pounds for two reps.
Of the four players noted in the piece, Phillips was the only one drafted as low as the fifth round. Jackson (pick 72) and Parrish (pick 84) both were selected in the third round, while Stutsman was pick 112 overall (4th round). Phillips was selected with pick 143 overall.
YOUNG BULL, YOUNG LEADER
Phillips, who played three games at Tennessee as a freshman before transferring to Maryland, is known to be a mature player, especially at just 20 years old.
Lewis commented in the NFL Network spot on what he’s heard about Phillips as a teammate.
“He has great work ethic,” Lewis said. “Tremendous commitment to the team and the program that he is with and he will bring that to (Miami).”
Phillips notably was named the recipient of the Pat Tillman Award at the 2025 Shrine Bowl. The award annually recognizes a player who embodies character, intelligence, sportsmanship and service, recognizing their impact on and off the field.