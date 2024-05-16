No Beach Days for Kamara
Mo Kamara remains as determined to prove he should have been selected before the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft, but the Miami Dolphins rookie also understands doing it isn’t going to be easy.
And the edge defender from Colorado State most definitely isn't assuming anything.
Kamara made that obvious when he was asked before the start of a rookie minicamp practice last weekend whether he had found a place to live in South Florida.
"Make the team," Kamara responded quickly. "Once I make the team, I'm here forever."
Kamara's older brother, Amara, reinforced the sentiment. Amara played football at Temple and started at outside linebacker in 35 games Owls. He also made seven starts at defensive end. Kamara detailed what his brother told him before rookie minicamp.
"My brother called ... He said, 'You made it to the locker room.' So that's all it means, I just made it to the locker room, nothing else. I still have to prove myself," Kamara said.
After being drafted, Kamara made it known that he felt he should have been taken higher. Kamara said he would use what he felt as a slight to "just roast the whole NFL."
"But it's not the end of the world," Kamara had said. "I'm grateful for Miami allowing me to just even get picked, but for me and my [personality] ... that's just how I look at things."
Kamara reiterated that his motivation has not changed in the time since the draft. The way Kamara looks at things right now, he will not be using the summer for leisure.
"This is not my offseason," Kamara said. "I don't have an offseason ... Once this situation is done, I get a month, then I get right back into it. So there's no offseason for me. So whatever I have I'm going to use to beat the opponent in front of me."
Kamara said that if he makes the team, he might eventually set a sack goal for himself. And when Kamara does get that place in Miami, location is important to him. There will be no beach.
"Beach is too much of a distraction," Kamara said. "I'm going to the suburbs. Got to stay inside."
