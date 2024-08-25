Number 11 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the 2024 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Dolphins.
Today, we're at number 11.
As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.
Players who wore 11 for at least one regular season game:
QB Rick Norton (1966-69), QB Jim Del Gaizo (1972), QB-TE-WR Jim Jensen (1981-92), QB Dan McGwire (1995), QB Damon Huard (1997-2000), K Bill Gramatica (2004), QB Gus Frerotte (2005), WR Julius Pruitt (2011), WR Mike Wallace (2013-14), WR DeVante Parker (2015-21), WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (2022-23)
The breakdown of 11 with the Dolphins
After having only two players to wear 13 and only one with 12, we've now got 11 players who have worn 11 for the Dolphins, including six for more than one season.
• Rick Norton was one of the four quarterbacks who started games for the Dolphins in 1966 and he went 0-2 with three touchdowns and six interceptions. He went make 11 starts in four seasons, going 1-10.
• Jim Del Gaizo appeared in four games as a backup during the perfect season of 1972, but he attempted only nine passes. He was 4-for-6 for 145 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-0 victory against New England that season. He was traded to Green Bay the following summer for two second-round picks.
• Jim Jensen, remembered fondly as "Crash" by Dolphins fans, was an 11th-round pick in the 1981 draft who went on to play 12 seasons in the NFL, all for Miami. Though he started only 10 games, Jensen filled a wide variety of roles at multiple positions. Among other things, he attempted seven career passes and completed four of them for 102 yards and two touchdowns for a marvelous 141.4 passer rating.
• Dan McGwire, the younger brother of baseball star Mark McGwire and a former first-round pick of the Seahawks, stood out because of his height (6-8), but never panned out in the NFL. For the Dolphins, he appeared in one game and missed on his only pass attempt.
• Damon Huard was the main backup in Dan Marino's final season in 1999 and his ability to go 4-1 while Marino was sidelined helped the Dolphins make the playoffs. Huard started one game in 2000 after losing the battle for the chance to succeed Marino to Jay Fiedler.
• Bill Gramatica's one game with the Dolphins happened to be the last one for Dave Wannstedt as Miami head coach. Gramatica was 2-for-2 on field goals that day, but he missed an extra point and that proved the difference in a 24-23 loss against the Arizona Cardinals.
• Gus Frerotte holds a unique place in Dolphins history because he was 9-6 as a starter in Nick Saban's first season in 2005 but Saban still felt the need for an upgrade the following offseason, which led to the whole Brees/Culpepper fiasco. Frerotte's numbers certainly weren't special in 2005 as he completed only 52 percent of his passes and had a mediocre 71.9 passer rating.
• Julius Pruitt out of Ouachita Baptist played in nine games for the Dolphins but never caught a pass.
• Mike Wallace signed a huge free agent deal to join the Dolphins in 2013 and that contract is how he was gauged for his time in Miami. The truth is that Wallace was productive catching 73 and 67 passes in his two seasons and scoring 10 touchdowns in 2014. The problem was that Wallace never could duplicate his numbers from his time in Pittsburgh, though a big reason was that he didn't have Ben Roethlisberger throwing him the ball any longer.
• DeVante Parker never really lived up to his status as the 14th overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft. Parker did have a memorable season in 2019 when he led all AFC wide receivers in receiving yards (1,202) and touchdowns (9), but his time in Miami will be remembered more for all the injuries that slowed him down.
• Cedrick Wilson Jr. was brought in as a free agent from the Dallas Cowboys in March 2022 and never quite delivered to the expectaction of his contract, though the arrival of Tyreek Hill that same year certainly was a contributing factor.
The top three Dolphins players with number 11
1. QB-TE-WR Jim Jensen
2. WR DeVante Parker
3. WR Mike Wallace
Dolphins 11's among the NFL's all-time best
The three Hall of Famers who wore 11 were not modern-era players, though they figure to be joined by longtime Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald once he becomes Hall-eligible. As for the Dolphins, they don't have a player who would rank in the top 20.