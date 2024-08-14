Number 22 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the 2024 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Dolphins.
Today, we're at number 22.
As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.
Players who wore 22 for at least one regular season game:
DB Willie West (1966-68), RB Mercury Morris (1969-75), RB Tony Nathan (1979-87), RB Kerry Goode (1989), CB Tim McKyer (1990), RB James Saxon (1992-94), S Shawn Wooden (1996-99, 2001-04), CB Terrance Shaw (2000), RB Jesse Chatman (2005), RB Lee Suggs (2006), CB Michael Lehan (2007-08), RB Kory Sheets (2009-10), RB Clifton Smith (2010), RB Reggie Bush (2011-12), CB Jamar Taylor (2013-15), RB isaiah Pead (2016), S T.J. McDonald (2017-18), RB Zach Zenner (2019), RB Mark Walton (2019), CB Tae Hayes (2019), RB Matt Breida (2020), DB Elijah Campbell (2021-23)
The breakdown of 22 with the Dolphins
Lot of significant contributors with long stays in Miami when it comes to number 22. Mercury Morris was the speed guy in the Dolphins' devastating running back trio in the early 1970s with Larry Csonka and Jim Kiick. Morris rushed for exactly 1,000 yards in the perfect season of 1972 and followed that with 954 yards in 1973, with 22 rushing touchdowns in those two seasons. He also had three kickoff returns for touchdowns, including a team-record 105-yard return as a rookie. Like Morris a third-round pick, Nathan was an All-Pro as a kick returner as a rookie before he took on a major role as a dual-threat running back. He rushed for 550 yards or more four times in nine seasons, with a high of 782 in 1981, and he had at least 50 catches five times, with a high of 72 in 1985. Safety Shawn Wooden, whose seven-year tenure in Miami was interrupted by one year with the Bears in 2000, started 35 of the 93 games he played for the Dolphins and had five career interceptions. Reggie Bush was highly productive in his two seasons with Miami, rushing for 1,086 yards in 2011 and following that up with 1.006 (in 14 games) in 2012, along with catching a total of 78 passes. He also had that memorable 203-yard rushing performance at Buffalo late in the 2011 season. Willie West joined the Dolphins from the Jets in the 1966 expansion draft and was selected to the AFL All-Star Game that season after coming up with eight interceptions. He started 27 games in his three years in Miami and had 13 picks. Tim McKyer came to the Dolphins in 1990 in a trade with San Francisco for a second-round pick and he was very good in his one season when he started all 16 games and had four interceptions. But the Dolphins traded him to Atlanta the next offseason.
The top three Dolphins players with number 22
1. RB Tony Nathan
2. RB Mercury Morris
3. RB Reggie Bush
Dolphins 22's among the NFL's all-time best
Among all-time greats to wear 22, Emmitt Smith stands out among a small group of Hall of Famers, and new Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry is the headliner among active players. Nathan ranks in the top 20 in the Pro Football Reference Approximate Value rankings, with Morris not far behind.