Number 89 and the Three Who Wore It Best for the Miami Dolphins

Nat Moore an easy choice for the top spot for a number that's seen a lot of turnover over the past two decades

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins receiver Nat Moore (89) carries the ball against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium in a 1985 game.
Miami Dolphins receiver Nat Moore (89) carries the ball against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium in a 1985 game. / Rod Hanna-USA TODAY Sports
The countdown to the start of the 2025 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 89.

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 89 for at least one regular season game for the Dolphins:

WR Karl Noonan (1966-71), WR Nat Moore (1974-86), WR Leland Douglas (1987), WR Tony Martin (1990-93), WR Randal Hill (1995-96), TE/LS Ed Perry (1997-2004), TE Alex Holmes (2005), TE Tim Massaquoi (2006), TE Sean Ryan (2008), TE Will Yeatman (2011), TE Julius Thomas (2017), WR Trevor Davis (2019), TE Julian Hill (2023-24)

The debate on the best 89 on the Dolphins

As our countdown moves into the 80s, we have turned from linebackers and defensive linemen to wide receivers and tight ends. As was the case with a few numbers in the 90s, there isn't much debate here considering Nat Moore's longevity and his ranking among the most productive receivers in franchise history. Karl Noonan started 40 games during the first six seasons of the franchise and was selected to the AFL All-Star in 1968 when he had 11 touchdown catches. Ed Perry deserves mention as the Dolphins' long-snapper for eight seasons before John Denney took over for the next 14 years. Tony Martin had two stints with the Dolphins, and his first wearing 89 saw him contribute as a deep threat role in a complementary role. Julius Thomas had 41 catches in his one season for the Dolphins, but did not make the impact the team had hoped. Julian Hill ended in 2023 a streak of three seasons without the number 89 wore during the regular season and he became last year the first player to wear that number in consecutive seasons since Perry's final season 20 years ago.

The top three Dolphins players with number 89

1. Nat Moore

2. Karl Noonan

3. Ed Perry

Alain Poupart
