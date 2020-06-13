AllDolphins
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Number 92 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

Alain Poupart

The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 92.

The top players at each number so far have been:

99 - DE/LB Jason Taylor

98 - DL Jared Odrick

97 - DT Jordan Phillips

96 - DT Paul Soliai

95 - DT Tim Bowens

94 - DT Randy Starks

93 - DE Trace Armstrong

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 92 for at least one regular season game:

LB Laz Chavez (1987), DE Nate Hill (1988), LB David Griggs (1989-93), DT Daryl Gardener (1996-2001), DT Jeff Zgonina (2003), LS John Denney (2007-18), DT Robert Nkemdiche (2019), DT Zach Sieler (2019)

The debate:

There aren't a lot of players to debate here considering only eight wore the number and five of them played one season or less with the Dolphins. The only one-and-done who made any kind of impact was DT Jeff Zgonina, who played all 16 games with three starts in 2003 and had three sacks and an interception. Griggs started 45 games for the Dolphins, including all 16 in 1990 when the defense led the way to a 12-4 finish. Gardener started 77 games in six seasons with the Dolphins and had flashes of dominance, though the consistency wasn't always there. Denney, of course, ended up playing the second-most games in franchise history, though he spent his first two seasons wearing 97. His longevity alone might give him the nod, plus he's also the only Dolphins player selected to the Pro Bowl wearing 92.

Worth noting:

Laz Chavez played the three strike replacement games in 1987, and that was the extent of his NFL career. ... Hill played one game for the Dolphins as a rookie in 1988 after being a sixth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers. ... Griggs followed his time in Miami with one season with the San Diego Chargers, for whom he started in Super Bowl XXIX. Griggs died in a car accident in Fort Lauderdale in June 1995 at the age of 28. ... Nkemdiche, the former Arizona Cardinals first-round pick, played two games last season after being activated from PUP before the Dolphins released him.

The top three:

1. John Denney

2. Daryl Gardener

3. David Griggs

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
KimFitz
KimFitz

I will not vote John Denney - to be fair to the other guys who sweated their balls off (on the line) & grinded thru 4 quarters of play I just cannot vote for a long snapper over the other guys - not happening! So, my vote: Gardener. But I am rooting for Sieler to dominate in this league (esp since we stole him from Harbaugh) lol

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dolphins Player Profile: WR Preston Williams

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams shined as a rookie and should be a big factor in 2020, though that comes with a big question mark

Alain Poupart

by

Toddler13

The 1972 Dolphins Defense and Its Place in History

The Miami Dolphins produced the only perfect season in NFL history thanks in large part to its No-Name Defense, but where does that defense rank among the all-time best?

Alain Poupart

Number 93 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

We're now 93 days away from Miami's 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the best players who have worn that number for the Dolphins

Alain Poupart

Tannehill Applying Off-Field Lessons Learned in Miami

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has become an outspoken voice against racial inequality and police violence and the roots can be found in his time with the Miami Dolphins

Alain Poupart

by

Lefty1074

Karras Taking Charge on Offensive Line

New Miami Dolphins center Ted Karras already establishing himself as a leader up front

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Sign Another Draft Pick

The Miami Dolphins Signed Their Second of Three First-Round Picks, according to a report

Alain Poupart

Wilkins Looking to 'Shed a Positive Light'

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins lost his grandfather to police violence and wants to use his platform to "be a spark of hope"

Alain Poupart

2020 Dolphins Opponent Breakdown: San Francisco 49ers

The Miami Dolphins will face both Super Bowl participants, starting with a trip to the West Coast to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5

Alain Poupart

Number 95 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

We're now 95 days away from Miami's 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the best players who have worn that number for the Dolphins

Alain Poupart

by

Fin4life

Number 94 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

We're now 94 days away from the Miami Dolphins' 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the best players who have worn that number for the Dolphins

Alain Poupart