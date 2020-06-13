Number 92 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 92.

The top players at each number so far have been:

99 - DE/LB Jason Taylor

98 - DL Jared Odrick

97 - DT Jordan Phillips

96 - DT Paul Soliai

95 - DT Tim Bowens

94 - DT Randy Starks

93 - DE Trace Armstrong

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 92 for at least one regular season game:

LB Laz Chavez (1987), DE Nate Hill (1988), LB David Griggs (1989-93), DT Daryl Gardener (1996-2001), DT Jeff Zgonina (2003), LS John Denney (2007-18), DT Robert Nkemdiche (2019), DT Zach Sieler (2019)

The debate:

There aren't a lot of players to debate here considering only eight wore the number and five of them played one season or less with the Dolphins. The only one-and-done who made any kind of impact was DT Jeff Zgonina, who played all 16 games with three starts in 2003 and had three sacks and an interception. Griggs started 45 games for the Dolphins, including all 16 in 1990 when the defense led the way to a 12-4 finish. Gardener started 77 games in six seasons with the Dolphins and had flashes of dominance, though the consistency wasn't always there. Denney, of course, ended up playing the second-most games in franchise history, though he spent his first two seasons wearing 97. His longevity alone might give him the nod, plus he's also the only Dolphins player selected to the Pro Bowl wearing 92.

Worth noting:

Laz Chavez played the three strike replacement games in 1987, and that was the extent of his NFL career. ... Hill played one game for the Dolphins as a rookie in 1988 after being a sixth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers. ... Griggs followed his time in Miami with one season with the San Diego Chargers, for whom he started in Super Bowl XXIX. Griggs died in a car accident in Fort Lauderdale in June 1995 at the age of 28. ... Nkemdiche, the former Arizona Cardinals first-round pick, played two games last season after being activated from PUP before the Dolphins released him.

The top three:

1. John Denney

2. Daryl Gardener

3. David Griggs