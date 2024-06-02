Number 95 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the 2022 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Dolphins.
Today, we're at number 95.
he top players at each number so far have beenJason Taylor at 99,Jared Odrick at 98, Phillip Merling at 97, and Paul Soliai at 96.
As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.
Players who wore 95 for at least one regular season game for the Dolphins
NT T.J. Turner (1986-92), DT Tim Bowens (1994-2004), Dan Wilkinson (2006), DT Chase Page (2007), NT Jason Ferguson (2008-09), DT Lionel Dotson (2010), DT Chris Baker (2010), DT Igor Olshansky (2011), DE Dion Jordan (2013-14), DE William Hayes (2017-18), DE Tank Carradine (2019), DT John Jenkins (2019), DT Benito Jones (2020), DT Josiah Bronson (2022)
The debate on the best 95 on the Dolphins
This is the second slam dunk as far as a top choice in this countdown (after Jason Taylor) because Tim Bowens was an elite run stuffer for a decade for the Dolphins. Zach Thomas often credited Bowens' ability to occupy defenders as a key to him making so many plays at linebacker. Bowens made the Pro Bowl twice, but he probably was deserving of more accolades. Jason Ferguson was a similar player to Bowens, a big no-nonsense run-stuffing lineman who did the dirty work, and his contribution to the 2008 AFC East title team shouldn't be overlooked. William Hayes was very good as a backup after joining the Dolphins in 2017, but his two seasons in Miami were cut short by knee injuries. The first player to wear 95 for the Dolphins in a regular season game was T.J. Turner, who started 83 games but mostly for a struggling defense. He did start 12 games in 1990 when the defense had a resurgence that helped the team finish 12-4. Dan Wilkinson's one season with the Dolphins came at the end of a 13-year career that began as the No. 1 overall pick (Cincinnati) in the 1994 NFL draft. We'd be remiss not to mention Dion Jordan, who had as many suspensions (3) as sacks during his time with the Dolphins. Benito Jones is back in 2024 for a second stint with Miami, again wearing 95 as he did in 2020.
The top three Dolphins players with number 95
1. Tim Bowens
2. T.J. Turner
3. Jason Ferguson
Where No. 1 ranks among the NFL's all-time best
While Jason Taylor clearly belongs in the top 10 among NFL players to wear 99, Bowens certainly has a case as well. The two Hall of Famers to wear 95 are former Bears defensive end Richard Dent and former Cowboys and 49ers pass rusher Charles Haley, though Haley wore 94 longer than he did 95. Beyond those two, the best players to wear 95 arguably could be two current players, Myles Garrett and Chris Jones. Bowens belongs in the next tier along with former players like Buffalo DT Kyle Williams and Steelers LB Greg Loyd, and maybe even current Jets DT Quinnen Williams.