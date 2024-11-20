All Dolphins

OBJ Drops Behind-the-Scenes Video of His Dolphins Experience

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is chronicling his first season with the team in a YouTube series

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. speaks to the media during an introductory press conference at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. speaks to the media during an introductory press conference at Baptist Health Training Complex. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins had a starring role on "Hard Knocks" during the in-season version of 2023, and now Odell Beckham Jr. is offering his own behind-the-scenes version this year.

Beckham unveiled what he said would be the first installment of a series he has titled, "A Journey Through Thee Season."

The first episode begins with Beckham attending the Formula One car race at Hard Rock Stadium on the weekend news of his signing with the Dolphins leaked out.

The episode also features his introductory press conference with the South Florida media, his football camps over the summer, OBJ's son meeting Tyreek Hill and doing Jaylen Waddle's penguin dance in front of him, time on a boat with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and some scenes from his Dolphins debut against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 6.

This first episode is titled "Welcome to Miami" and can be viewed here. The video, which was released Tuesday afternoon, had 37K views as of Wednesday morning.

Beckham indicated at the end of the video "we're going to be doing this all year."

BECKHAM BECOMING MORE OF A FACTOR

While Beckham hasn't been able to make quite the impact that might have been anticipated given his credentials, he has started making some contributions to the offense in recent week.

After failing to catch a pass in any of his first three games — against New England, the Indianapolis Colts and the Arizona Cardinals — he has seven receptions over the past three games.

He had two catches in the 34-19 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, including a third-down reception that was good for a first down.

Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

