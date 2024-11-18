The Dolphins 2024 Playoff Picture Through Week 11
The Miami Dolphins still have work to do if they hope to make a push for a third consecutive playoff appearance, but they did their part with their 34-19 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
The victory moved the Dolphins record to 4-6, and they stand in ninth place in the AFC standings through Week 11 — regardless of the outcome of the Monday night game between the AFC South-leading Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys.
In the loss column, the Dolphins are tied for eighth with the Indianapolis Colts, who do have a tiebreaker advantage over Miami by virtue of their victory at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 8. Miami and Indy trail the seventh-place Denver Broncos, who improved to 6-5 on Sunday with their victory against the Atlanta Falcons.
In analyzing the playoff picture for the Dolphins, we've been focusing on the seventh spot with the assumption that six teams do seem pretty set for the postseason: the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, L.A. Chargers, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, though the latter two could fall out with a bad finish considering they already have four losses.
If the Ravens and Texans don't fall back to the pack, it would leave Denver, Indy and Miami battling for the final playoff spot, with the Cincinnati Bengals still having an outside shot despite their last-minute Sunday night loss to the Chargers leaving them with a 4-7 record.
According to playoffstatus.com, the Dolphins had a 16 percent chance of making the playoffs as of Monday morning. It's not great, but still better than when they were 2-6.
After their late loss against the Colts dropped them to 3-8, we feel confident in dismissing the idea of the New York Jets making a playoff push, and the Patriots, Browns, Titans, Raiders and Jaguars were already there.
REMAINING SCHEDULES OF AFC PLAYOFF HOPEFULS (teams with between four and seven losses)
1. BALTIMORE RAVENS (7-4) — at L.A. Chargers, vs. Philadelphia, bye, at N.Y. Giants, Pittsburgh, at Houston, vs. Cleveland
2. HOUSTON TEXANS (6-4) — at Dallas, vs. Tennessee, at Jacksonville, bye, vs. Miami, at Kansas City, vs. Baltimore, at Tennessee
3. DENVER BRONCOS (6-5) — at Las Vegas, vs. Cleveland, bye, vs. Indianapolis, at L.A. Chargers, at Cincinnati, vs. Kansas City
4. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (5-6) — vs. Detroit, at New England, bye, at Denver, vs. Tennessee, at N.Y. Giants, vs. Jacksonville
5. MIAMI DOLPHINS (4-6) — vs. New England, at Green Bay, vs. N.Y. Jets, at Houston, vs. San Francisco, at Cleveland, at N.Y. Jets
6. CINCINNATI BENGALS (4-7) — Bye, vs. Pittsburgh, at Dallas, at Tennessee, vs. Cleveland, vs. Denver, at Pittsburgh
PLAYOFF TIEBREAKER PROCEDURES
To break a tie within a division
1. Head-to-head
2. Best record in division games
3. Best record in common games
4. Best record in conference games
5. Strength of victory in all games
6. Strength of schedule in all games
7. Best combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed in all games
8. Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed in all games
9. Best net points in common games
10. Best net points in all games
11. Best net touchdowns in all games
12. Coin toss
To break a tie for wild-card spots
Two teams
1. Head-to-head, if applicable
2. Best record in conference games
3. Best record in common games (minimum of four)
4. Strength of victory in all games
5. Strength of schedule in all games
6. Best combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed in all games
7. Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed in all games
8. Best net points in conference games
9. Best net points in all games
10. Best net touchdowns in all games
11. Coin toss
Three or more teams
1. Apply division tiebreaker to eliminate all but highest-ranked team in each division prior to proceeding to Step 2.
2. Head-to-head (apply only if one team has defeated all the others or one team has lost to all the others)
3. Best record in conference games
4. Best record in common games (minimum of four)
5. Strength of victory in all games
6. Strength of schedule in all games
7. Best combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed in all games
8. Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed in all games
9. Best net points in conference games
10. Best net points in all games
11. Best net touchdowns in all games
12. Coin toss
Note: When the first Wild Card team has been identified, the procedure if repeated to name the second and third teams.