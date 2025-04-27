All Dolphins

Ogbah Lands with AFC Team

Emmanuel Ogbah spent the past five seasons with the Miami Dolphins

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah (91) against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium in 2024.
/ Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
After five seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Emmanuel Ogbah is moving on to another AFC team.

Ogbah agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a one-year deal Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Ogbah was an unrestricted free agent after re-signing with the Dolphins on a one-year deal last July. He originally joined Miami during the 2020 offseason as a UFA from the Kansas City Chiefs and was signed to an extension in 2022.

He was released in a salary-cap move last offseason before being brought back after veteran pass rusher Shaq Barrett bailed on the Dolphins after being signed as a free agent.

Ogbah's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said in mid-March that returning to the Dolphins remained a possibility.

"Stayed in touch with the Dolphins," Rosenhaus said. "The Dolphins have offered him a contract to come back, but we haven't been able to find common ground yet, and I don't think anything is imminent at this time between Emmanuel and the Dolphins."

THE REMAINING DOLPHINS FREE AGENTS

With the news Sunday, there are now 10 Dolphins free agents from last season who haven't found a team yet: QB Tyler Huntley, RB Jeff Wilson Jr., WR Anthony Schwartz, WR Grant DuBose, G Isaiah Wynn, EDGE Tyus Bowser, EDGE Cam Brown, LB Duke Riley, S Jordan Poyer and LS Jake McQuaide.

Huntley worked out with the Arizona Cardinals before the draft but wasn't signed.

GM Chris Grier referring Sunday to Wynn as "moving on," so he certainly would lead the list of Dolphins free agents with little to no chance of returning. The same goes for Huntley after the Dolphins selected Quinn Ewers in the seventh round of the 2025 draft.

DOLPHINS 2025 FREE AGENT SCORECARD
as of Sunday, April 27, 5 p.m.

Agreed to terms (12)
QB Zach Wilson (Denver)
G James Daniels (Pittsburgh)
OL Larry Borom (Chicago)
S Ifeatu Melifonwu (Detroit)
WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Tennessee)
S Ashtyn Davis (N.Y. Jets)
LB K.J. Britt (Tampa Bay)
RB Alexander Mattison (Las Vegas)
TE Pharaoh Brown (Seattle)
P Ryan Stonehouse (Tennessee)
CB Artie Burns (Seattle)
LB Willie Gay Jr. (New Orleans)

Re-signed (8)
DT Matt Dickerson
S Elijah Campbell
OLB Quinton Bell
LB Tyrel Dodson
G/T Jackson Carman
WR Dee Eskridge
OL Liam Eichenberg
DT Benito Jones

Lost to another team (11)
WR Braxton Berrios (Houston)
G Robert Jones (Dallas)
S Jevon Holland (N.Y. Giants)
TE Jack Stoll (New Orleans)
LB Anthony Walker Jr. (Tampa Bay)
DT Da'Shawn Hand (L.A. Chargers)
CB Siran Neal (San Francisco)
WR River Cracraft (Seattle)
T Kendall Lamm (Philadelphia)
DL Calais Campbell (Arizona)
OLB Emmanuel Ogbah (Jacksonville)

Remaining UFAs (10)
QB Tyler Huntley
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
WR Anthony Schwartz
WR Grant DuBose
G Isaiah Wynn
EDGE Tyus Bowser
EDGE Cam Brown
LB Duke Riley
S Jordan Poyer
LS Jake McQuaide

