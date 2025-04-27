Ogbah Lands with AFC Team
After five seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Emmanuel Ogbah is moving on to another AFC team.
Ogbah agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a one-year deal Sunday, according to multiple reports.
Ogbah was an unrestricted free agent after re-signing with the Dolphins on a one-year deal last July. He originally joined Miami during the 2020 offseason as a UFA from the Kansas City Chiefs and was signed to an extension in 2022.
He was released in a salary-cap move last offseason before being brought back after veteran pass rusher Shaq Barrett bailed on the Dolphins after being signed as a free agent.
Ogbah's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said in mid-March that returning to the Dolphins remained a possibility.
"Stayed in touch with the Dolphins," Rosenhaus said. "The Dolphins have offered him a contract to come back, but we haven't been able to find common ground yet, and I don't think anything is imminent at this time between Emmanuel and the Dolphins."
THE REMAINING DOLPHINS FREE AGENTS
With the news Sunday, there are now 10 Dolphins free agents from last season who haven't found a team yet: QB Tyler Huntley, RB Jeff Wilson Jr., WR Anthony Schwartz, WR Grant DuBose, G Isaiah Wynn, EDGE Tyus Bowser, EDGE Cam Brown, LB Duke Riley, S Jordan Poyer and LS Jake McQuaide.
Huntley worked out with the Arizona Cardinals before the draft but wasn't signed.
GM Chris Grier referring Sunday to Wynn as "moving on," so he certainly would lead the list of Dolphins free agents with little to no chance of returning. The same goes for Huntley after the Dolphins selected Quinn Ewers in the seventh round of the 2025 draft.