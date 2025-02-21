One No-Brainer Free Agent Move
The Miami Dolphins are going to have a lot of difficult decisions and choices to make as they navigate the offseason with more than two dozen impending free agents and a tricky cap situation, but they also have what should be a very easy decision.
Those decisions will start with evaluating the current roster and deciding which free agent to try to bring back, with the one player standing out above the others here in the form of Calais Campbell.
But Campbell first has to inform the Dolphins whether he wants to continue playing for an 18th NFL season and then decide whether he wants to see what his options are on the free agent market, understanding he should have plenty of suitors despite his age.
But there's one player where the circumstances are much clearer, one unrestricted free agent the Dolphins likely can get back if they want him back, and it's a player they absolutely should want back.
That player is Isaiah Wynn.
WHY THE DOLPHINS NEED TO RE-SIGN WYNN
There are so many reasons this should be a no-brainer, barring a major health concern, for the Dolphins that we don't know where to begin.
We can start with the fact the Dolphins have a very obvious and much-publicized need at guard and Wynn easily is the most accomplished of the team's three impending UFAs at the position, the other two being Robert Jones and Liam Eichenberg.
Wynn did solid work for the Dolphins starting at left guard for the first seven games of the 2023 season before he was sidelined by a quad injury, though he never was able to get back to that form after returning from PUP late last season.
Several more months removed from the injury and the setback he experienced last year, Wynn should be able to get back close to that 2023 form and that immediately represent a significant upgrade over the guard play the Dolphins got last season.
Then there's the cost factor, and it says here that Wynn isn't likely to be very expensive, certainly not as expensive as a proven veteran with a lot of options.
This is the third consecutive offseason that Wynn is a free agent after he signed a one-year deal in both 2023 and 2024.
The 2023 contract was for $2.3 million after he had battled injuries as a member of the New England Patriots and couldn't find much of a market for his services.
The 2024 was for $1.9 million after he missed the final 10 games of 2023 with his quad injury.
Logically, his 2025 contract should land somewhere around those two numbers, and the Dolphins would be foolish not to bring him back at that price — again, barring health complications.
Wynn alone won't solve all of the Dolphins' offensive line problems, but it most definitely would be a step in the right direction.
As for Wynn, one would expect he would feel some sort of loyalty to the Dolphins — understanding that money still talks — after they took a chance on him in 2023, brought him back after his injury in 2024 and then waited for him most of the season without getting the player they had first seen the previous season.
This isn't to suggest this is a lock, but maybe it should be.
The Dolphins, as we wrote earlier this week, figure to bring back around eight of their impending UFAs.
It says here that Isaiah Wynn absolutely should be one of them.