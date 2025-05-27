Phillips Finds His Way in Dolphins Video
The Miami Dolphins began organized team activities on Tuesday and released a hype video of the work in the previous phase of the offseason program, which was Phase 2.
And that video pleasantly featured a surprising face.
At about the one-minute mark, the video shows Dolphins pass rusher Jaelan Phillips participating in on-field drills. Phillips is doing a drill called “running the hoop,” which is an excellent update for the oft-injured pass rusher.
Phillips is coming off a torn ACL he suffered four games into the 2024 season, which came off the heels of a torn Achilles tendon that ended his 2023 season. The last update we received on Phillips’ status was a workout video he released in February.
Given that Phillips already is doing on-field work, it’s hard to imagine that he won’t be ready for the start of the 2025 season.
That’s a significant development for the Dolphins, who are relying on a combination of Phillips, Bradley Chubb, and Chop Robinson to generate a pass rush to protect an undermanned secondary.
Phillips' Long-Term Outlook
Besides the obvious of Phillips being one of the team’s best defenders when healthy, his recovery progress could have a big impact on his future with the Dolphins.
Phillips is set to play the 2025 season on his fifth-year option, which stands at $13.3 million against the cap. However, that also means Phillips is slated for a new contract sooner rather than later.
Miami already extended wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was selected in the first round the same year as Phillips, with a three-year deal worth $84.75 million.
When healthy, Phillips is a no-brainer extension candidate. Before suffering his Achilles tear in 2023, Phillips had racked up 22 sacks in 42 games and was on a torrid pace in 2023, recording 6.5 sacks in eight games.
That type of production would make Phillips a budding star, and the idea of pairing him with another young, talented pass rusher in Robinson has to be incredibly appealing to Miami.
However, Phillips’ injury history also means the team might be hesitant to give him a long-term deal. Besides his two season-ending injuries in the NFL, Phillips also medically retired from college football due to suffering multiple concussions and other injuries.
Phillips deserves so much credit for working his way back from all of those injuries, and that type of dedication earned him a nomination for the Dolphins’ Ed Block Courage Award.
Regardless of his history, it’s incredibly encouraging to see Phillips already back on the field and moving well through drills, especially ones that test his lower-body bend and balance. If he hits the ground running this season, an extension might come quickly for the young pass rusher.