Phillips Listed as Candidate for Comeback Player of the Year
Miami Dolphins' edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, who missed most of last season with a partially torn ACL, has been listed as a candidate for The NFL Comeback Player of the Year, per a national website.
The award recognizes a player who came back from an injury or illness, or other circumstance which kept them off the field during the previous season. Quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals won the award last season after missing significant time in 2023 due to suffering a torn ligament in his right wrist.
Pro Football and Sports Network published an article which listed one candidate from each team that would be available for the award. PFSN selected Phillips as the Dolphins representative on the list. It was a tossup between quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Phillips. Phillips got the nod due to the fact he missed more games last season.
Phillips sustained the injury in a Monday Night Football game against the Tennessee Titans. The helmet of former teammate Jordan Poyer struck Phillips right knee as he was attempting to tackle Titans running back Tony Pollard in the second quarter.
"Tua Tagovailoa would be another strong candidate here, but Jaelan Phillips missed more time in 2024 due to injury. He’s been a promising edge rusher for the Miami Dolphins, tallying 23 sacks over 46 games," author Jacob Infante of PFSN said.
The author had praise for Phillips who has missed considerable amounts of time in the last two seasons due to injuries. In 2023, Phillips tore his Achilles Tendon in a midseason game against the New York Jets. Infante said Phillips has a world of talent, but has been dealt a bad hand of late.
"Phillips has missed 22 games in the last two seasons due to injury. He’s a gifted young edge rusher who’s produced well for Miami when healthy," Infante said. "He could be a serious Comeback Player of the Year prospect if he stays on the field, but that’s been an issue for him in recent seasons."
Before suffering his Achilles tear in 2023, Phillips had racked up 22 sacks in 42 games and was on a torrid pace in 2023, recording 6.5 sacks in eight games.
Phillips enters his fifth season in the NFL with the Dolphins. He is playing on his fifth-year option (worth $13.3 million), so Phillips will need a strong showing this season to earn a new contract from the Dolphins before he becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Miami already extended wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was selected in the first round the same year as Phillips, with a three-year deal worth $84.75 million.
Phillips, who is known to post his feelings on social media, said he will come back stronger as a result of the injury and he is looking forward to a great season.
