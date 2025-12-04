New Injury Issue for Brewer, Chubb Honored

Center Aaron Brewer is in the midst of a very good season for the Miami Dolphins even as he has battled through various injuries.

And now he's got one more to worry about.

Already on the injury report this week with ankle and neck issues, Brewer now is listed with ankle/neck/knee injuries and went from a full participant in practice to being limited Thursday. It's unclear whether Brewer was injured in practice and the knee issue just flared up, so this could be problematic for a Dolphins offense that's been playing very good football in recent weeks.

If Brewer somehow weren't able to play Sunday against the New York Jets, veteran Daniel Brunskill likely would take his place in the starting lineup, but that obviously would disrupt the Dolphins' usage of the heavy formation with Brunskill lining up as a sixth offensive lineman.

Brewer wasn't the only Dolphins player who showed up on the injury report with a new issue because the same happened with safety Elijah Campbell. He was listed as limited in practice because of an ankle injury.

Defensive tackle Benito Jones was the only Miami player who didn't practice at all Thursday, but his absence was described as personal after he was limited Wednesday because of an ankle issue.

The other two changes on the injury report both were positive, with CB Rasul Douglas (foot/illness) and FB Alec Ingold (neck) both full participants after being limited Wednesday.

Tight end Darren Waller again was limited, but the reason again was rest rather than an injury.

The Jets, meanwhile, went from having six players who didn't practice Wednesday to three, with EDGE Jermaine Johnson II (ankle), CB Qwan'tez Stiggers (concussion) and DL Harrison Phillips (rest) all back.

Interestingly, QB Justin Fields was added to the injury report Thursday was a knee injury. He was limited in practice.

CHUBB RECOGNIZED

Big props to outside linebacke Bradley Chubb, announced Thursday as the Dolphins' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide is the league’s most prestigious honor, recognizing players who excel on the field and demonstrate a commitment to making a positive impact beyond the game.

Per the Dolphins press release:

Through the Chubb Foundation, as well as alignment with team and partner initiatives, Chubb seeks to connect mentorship, exposure and opportunity to provide new possibilities for young people and help them reach their full potential. The Chubb Foundation’s programming has grown as a result of Chubb’s efforts and now spans across Georgia, Florida and North Carolina – all places he has called home throughout his upbringing and football career. To date, the Chubb Foundation has supported more than 5,100 youth and their families.

Chubb has also established impactful partnerships with Boys & Girls Clubs and youth organizations in all the regions where he serves. Some of the programming he has implemented through the Chubb Foundation and local Boys & Girls Clubs in the last year include:

Hosting multiple visits with youth through the Chubb Club Tour. He spends time visiting with the kids, encouraging them and sharing life lessons in line with the pillars of the foundation.

Establishing his “Moving the Needle” initiative, a four-week financial literacy program designed to empower youth with hands-on money management lessons in saving, budgeting and investing. By implementing the program at the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County, Chubb seeks to create a lasting impact on the teens through principles of financial wellness and building generational wealth.

Building on his “Moving the Needle: Effecting Change Through Entrepreneurship” campaign, a 10-week curriculum implemented in after-school, summer and weekend programs that challenges students to develop business ideas geared toward positive community impact. The curriculum centers on fundamentals of business planning and effective marketing strategies, culminating in a “Pitch Night” event, where students present their business concepts to a panel of judges in the presence and support of their friends and families.

Partnering with a club in his hometown of Atlanta, the A.W. Matthews Boys & Girls Club, to launch the “Name of the Game: Chess in Real Life” program. This program aims to teach intangible and strategic life skills through the game of chess. Led by a chess master, the lessons focus on tenets of work ethic, perseverance, critical thinking and patience. When the Dolphins traveled to Atlanta to play the Falcons in October 2025, the Chubb Foundation also hosted 20 youth and mentors from the club for a special game day experience.

Hosting a back-to-school bash and backpack giveaway at the Lester H. White Boys & Girls Club of Broward County, with the goal of helping every child feel prepared, confident and seen. He also provided haircuts by a local barber on site, led games and activities and provided opportunities for the youth to engage with local law enforcement.

Chubb hosts annual free youth football camps in his hometown of Atlanta and has expanded his reach – hosting camps for a second year in South Florida, as well as his first camp in Raleigh, North Carolina where he played collegiately at North Carolina State. The Chubb Foundation camps cultivate a high-energy environment focused on football fundamentals and lessons on teamwork, leadership and resilience. Chubb also partners with the team’s Junior Dolphins program to host camps and further local youth football and physical education initiatives.

All 32 club winners will be recognized for their achievements during the week leading up to Super Bowl LX in the Bay Area. The national winner of the 2025 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special airing on Thursday, Feb. 5.

Each of this year’s club winners supports a range of causes and initiatives off the field, including uplifting underserved communities, empowering young people to lead healthy lifestyles and many other notable causes. The charitable beneficiary of each team’s club winner will receive up to $55,000, and the nonprofit chosen by the overall national winner will receive up to $265,000. All funds are donations courtesy of the NFL Foundation and the Nationwide Foundation.

Fans are once again encouraged to participate in Nationwide's annual Charity Challenge, a social media and online contest that allows fans to show support for their favorite Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year club winner. Fans can vote on X/Twitter by posting #WPMOYChallenge along with the last name/X handle of their chosen player or by voting directly on NFL.com/ManOfTheYear. The charitable beneficiary of the player who receives the most collective hashtag mentions and online votes will win an additional $35,000 donation from Nationwide, with the nonprofit partners of the runner-up and third-place finishers receiving $10,000 and $5,000, respectively. Charity Challenge voting takes place from December 4 through January 5, 2026.

Beginning Week 14 and continuing through the end of the season, each of this year's club winners, including Chubb will wear a special Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal in recognition of their accomplishments on and off the field.

