Why the Dolphins Aren’t Worried About Chop Robinson’s Lack of Stats
Two games into his NFL career, Miami Dolphins rookie linebacker Chop Robinson is still waiting for his first sack and an opportunity to break out what he calls his “Chop” celebration.
While the stat sheet may not be overflowing — with just one solo tackle and no sacks in 40 defensive snaps — Robinson’s early performances have still impressed his coaches.
The expectations are naturally high for a first-round pick, but that hasn’t stopped Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver from believing that the 21-year-old’s production is just around the corner.
“I love how Chop is playing right now,” Weaver said this week. “From a numbers standpoint, the production hasn’t been there, but when you watch the tape, you realize just how close he is. All he can do is give energy and effort, and through the law of numbers, the production will come. I believe that wholeheartedly.”
Robinson’s early NFL performances echo his time at Penn State, where he was frequently lauded for his ability to disrupt plays, even when it didn’t always show up in the stat sheet.
In college, Robinson was effective at creating pressure but didn’t always have the sack numbers to back it up. During his two seasons at Penn State, he recorded 74 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, but managed only 9.5 sacks with the Nittany Lions.
In Miami, the story is similar. Robinson’s pressures have been impactful, and he’s earned high marks from PFF, which graded him as the Dolphins’ second-best defender through the first two games, behind linebacker Jordyn Brooks. PFF also had Robinson as the seventh-highest-graded rookie around the NFL through two weeks.
The numbers may not stand out, but the potential is clear.
Chop Robinson Adjusting to the NFL
Transitioning from college to the NFL is challenging, particularly for pass rushers, who face more technically refined and stronger offensive linemen.
Robinson’s speed and athleticism, which were dominant in college, now must be paired with technical refinement at the professional level.
Though the stat sheet doesn’t reflect a major impact through his first two NFL games, his coaching staff isn’t focused solely on numbers. According to Weaver, it’s about Robinson’s overall influence on the game.
“He’s had some good rushes, and sometimes you haven’t had the coverage to match what he’s doing and vice versa. So, to me for that kid in particular, the numbers will come as he earns more reps,” Weaver said.
Weaver says he i confident Robinson is adjusting quickly, particularly when it comes to setting the edge in the run game — an area many young players struggle with.
“We’re constantly trying to change the math on all levels of our defense, so there’s some re-teaching that needs to occur, but for Chop, that learning has happened very quickly,” Weaver added.
Why Chop’s First Sack Could Come Sooner Than Later
The Dolphins drafted Robinson with the expectation he would become a key contributor to their pass rush, particularly with veteran linebacker Bradley Chubb — who led the team with 11 sacks in 2023 — currently on injured reserve as he recovers from a torn ACL that he sustained in a Week 17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens last season.
While Robinson's potential at Penn State was evident, even if his stats didn’t always reflect his impact, the Dolphins seem confident he is on a different path than Charles Harris, who was selected as a first-rounder in 2017 but failed to meet expectations.
Even Jaelan Phillips, who has become a very good NFL edge defender, needed five games to record his first full sack as a rookie in 2021.
As Robinson hopes to record the first sack of his career against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday, his coaches don’t appear to be fixating on the stat sheet. Instead, they seem to be banking on him improving each week and contributing to the team's success.
“As he (Robinson) continues to earn trust with his teammates and we find more reasons to put him out there, again, I believe that those numbers will come because the kid plays too hard, he’s too talented. He listens and he takes the coaching. It’s inevitable,” said Weaver.