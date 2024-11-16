Pili's Seattle Stay a Short One
Make it three former Miami Dolphins players who have failed with the Seattle Seahawks this season.
The Seahawks waived defensive tackle Brandon Pili on Saturday, six days after they claimed him off waivers from the Dolphins.
Pili was released by the Dolphins on Nov. 9, two days before they faced the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.
The second-year defensive tackle from USC had appeared in the Dolphins' first eight games.
On the same day they announced they had waived Pili, the Seahawks also placed former Dolphins center Connor Wiliams on the reserve/retired list.
Head coach Mike Macdonald said Friday that Williams' decision to retire was not related to the knee injury that cost him the end of the 2023 season with the Dolphins and that affected his free agency this offseason. He declined to elaborate on what led to Williams' decision.
In October, the Seahawks traded Jerome Baker to the Tennessee Titans for Ernest Jones IV in a swap of linebackers. Baker had signed with Seattle in the offseason after being released by the Dolphins.
It should be noted that Baker didn't play in either of his first two games with Tennessee despite being active.
So, to recap, the Seahawks this year signed three former Dolphins players, and now they're all gone. For those wondering, Seattle doesn't have any more former Miami players on its active roster.
THE SEATTLE-TO-MIAMI CONNECTION
Meanwhile, the Dolphins still have the two players they picked up from the Seahawks in 2024, linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Tyrel Dodson.
Brooks has played every snap on defense so far this season, while Dodson is ready for his Dolphins debut after being claimed off waivers this week.
Dodson sounds this week like a player extra motivated to show up the Seahawks for releasing him despite the fact he was their leading tackler while starting every game.
“Emotionally, I’m still going through ups and downs of it,” Dodson told reporters Thursday. "I’m pissed off. I’m very pissed off, and I’m going to probably stay pissed off until my career ends, years down the road. I’m pissed off. That’s the word.
“I think I played pretty well. Led the team in tackles. There’s a new culture over there, so lot of the guys leaned on me. I leaned on them. I was a leader. [One] man’s trash is another man’s treasure, so it is what it is.”