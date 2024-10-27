Positive Update on Tyreek Hill
Looks like Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa indeed will have all his top playmakers when he returns to the lineup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
That would include wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week because of a foot injury but is expected to play, according to a social media post by ESPN's Adam Schefter late Saturday night.
Hill didn't practice Friday, but head coach Mike McDaniel said he was optimistic that both he and fellow starting wide receiver Jaylen Waddle would be able to play against Arizona.
Waddle did practice Friday and was removed from the injury report without a game status designation.
If Hill indeed does play, the Dolphins will be at full strength on offense with the players on their active roster.
The two players ruled out Friday were defensive tackle Zach Sieler and cornerback Kader Kohou, and the one player listed as doubtful was cornerback Storm Duck.
WHAT ARE FAIR EXPECTATIONS FOR THE OFFENSE?
Having Hill in the lineup clearly will make a different for Tagovailoa, who'll be back behind center for the first time since the night of Thursday, September 12.
After passing for more than 300 yards in the opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tagovailoa struggled in the second game against the Buffalo Bills before he left with a concussion.
The Dolphins will be facing an Arizona defense missing three of its starters because of injuries — nose tackle Roy Lopez, outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting.
Using Tagovailoa's career as a reference, this will his third start after missing two or more games.
In 2021, he returned after missing three games to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England, and put up good numbers, going 33 for 47 for 329 with two touchdowns and one intercetion with a 96.1 passer rating, though the Dolphins lost 23-20 on a last-second field goal.
The next season, Tagovailoa returned after missing two-plus games with a concussion in a Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and was 21-for-35 for 261 yards with one touchdown, no picks and a 92.7 passer rating, though the Steelers dropped at least two, if not three, potential interceptions.
Offensive coordinator Frank Smith said this week he expected Tagovailoa to not miss a beat upon his return, and the hope is a full week of practice will put him in a better spot than in his last outing when two of his wide receivers were waiver claim Grant DuBose and practice squad elevation Robbie Chosen.
And we remember that two of his three interceptions that night in Week 2 came on passes thrown to DuBuse and Chosen.
Tagovailoa will have Odell Beckham Jr. in the lineup this time, and perhaps Tua's return will get Beckham involved in the offense after he failed to catch a pass in either of his first two games with the Dolphins with Tyler Huntley at quarterback.
Because it's his first game back and because the passing game wasn't exactly humming when he was injured, it's probably not fair to expect a flawless outing from Tagovailoa against the Cardinals.
But having Hill just might be able to provide that big play that's been missing the past month.