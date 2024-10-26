Dolphins-Cardinals Week 8 National Predictions Roundup
The Miami Dolphins will look to get back on the right track when they face the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium in Tua Tagovailoa's return to the lineup Sunday.
Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.
Sports Illustrated
Albert Breer: Cardinals
Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
Gilbert Manzano: Cardinals
Conor Orr: Cardinals
John Pluym: Dolphins
Matt Verderame: Cardinals
USA Today Sports
Jarrett Bell: Cardinals 20, Dolphins 16
Chris Bumbaca: Cardinals 21, Dolphins 20
Nate Davis: Cardinals 23, Dolphins 20
Tyler Dragon: Dolphins 25, Cardinals 20
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Cardinals 30, Dolphins 24
Lorenzo Reyes: Dolphins 25, Cardinals 24
The Sporting News
Analysis: The Dolphins should unlock their offense if Tua Tagovailoa (head) comes back to resurrect the passing game with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They haven't lost their rushing mojo, and the Cardinals cannot stop the run. Miami gets back on track like its typical self under Mike McDaniel at home.
Prediction: Dolphins 27, Cardinals 20
ESPN
- Stephanie Bell: Dolphins
- Matt Bowen: Dolphins
- Mike Clay: Dolphins
- Jeremy Fowler: Dolphins
- Dan Graziano: Dolphins
- Kalyn Kahler: Cardinals
- Kimberly Martin: Dolphins
- Eric Moody: Dolphins
- Jason Reid: Cardinals
- Linsey Thiry: Cardinals
- Seth Wickersham: Dolphins
NBC Sports
- Mike Florio: Dolphins 30, Cardinals 24
- Chris Simms: Dolphins 24, Cardinals 21
NFL.com
- Ali Bhanpuri: Dolphins 24, Cardinals 21
- Tom Blair: Cardinals 24, Dolphins 20
- Brooke Cersosimo: Dolphins 33, Cardinals 21
- Gennaro Filice: Dolphins 27, Cardinals 23
- Dan Parr: Cardinals 23, Dolphins 21
The 33rd Team
Analysis: Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is expected to return to the field for the first time since Week 2. And it couldn’t come at a better time with the season on the line for the Miami Dolphins. The passing offense has been awful since he left, and the Dolphins went 1-3 without him. While he should provide an immediate boost to the offense, Miami’s defense has major issues. Can they stop Kyler Murray and James Conner on the ground? We have our doubts, and that’s why the Arizona Cardinals are the pick here despite being a 3-point underdog. It will take Tagovailoa some time to get back up to the speed of the game, and the Cardinals are playing well right now. Take the Cardinals +3 this weekend in Miami.
Prediction: Cardinals 24, Dolphins 21
The Athletic
Analysis: Tua Tagovailoa is trying to play after coming back from his latest concussion, and we will have to see how this week of practice goes for him. The wise guys opened theDolphinsas a 3.5-point favorite, which translates to “we have no idea — you guys figure it out and good luck.” One player who is thrilled about Tagovailoa returning is Tyreek Hill. The All-Pro receiver ranks 56th (among 60 qualified WRs) in EPA per reception with a 0.6 rate and 55th in EPA per target with a -0.12 mark. The Dolphins should also be able to run the ball against the Cardinals’24th-ranked run defense. The other problem with picking this game is Kyler Murray. He is a game-wrecker when he runs, but he doesn’t always want to do that. He can get hot throwing the ball, but he also ranks 33rd in third down passing conversion percentage the last three weeks, at 17.4 percent. And he has absolutely no chemistry with rookie wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. The Cardinals are 3-4 (4-3 against the spread) and it’s a miracle I got them right last week against theChargers.
Prediction (against the spread): Dolphins minus 3.5 (lines may vary depending on outlet)
Miami Dolphins On SI
Analysis: There's been a different vibe around the Dolphins this week for sure with the return of QB1 and the road to a playoff push absolutely, positively has to start with a victory against an Arizona team that is plucky but also not imposing. Falling to 2-5 would be devastating not just for the record but also because it's bad enough to lose and look bad with backup quarterbacks, it's another for the poor performances to continue with the franchise quarterback in the lineup. The Sieler injury truly is problematic in this spot, but we still can't bring ourselves to believe the Dolphins actually are bad enough that they can't overcome it given the other circumstances.
Prediction: Dolphins 24, Cardinals 16