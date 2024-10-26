All Dolphins

Dolphins-Cardinals Week 8 National Predictions Roundup

How does the national media view the Dolphins' game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium?

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) sacks and causes a fumble by Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the first half at State Farm Stadium.
Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) sacks and causes a fumble by Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the first half at State Farm Stadium. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins will look to get back on the right track when they face the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium in Tua Tagovailoa's return to the lineup Sunday.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.

Sports Illustrated

Albert Breer: Cardinals

Mitch Goldich: Dolphins

Gilbert Manzano: Cardinals

Conor Orr: Cardinals

John Pluym: Dolphins

Matt Verderame: Cardinals

USA Today Sports

Jarrett Bell: Cardinals 20, Dolphins 16

Chris Bumbaca: Cardinals 21, Dolphins 20

Nate Davis: Cardinals 23, Dolphins 20

Tyler Dragon: Dolphins 25, Cardinals 20

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Cardinals 30, Dolphins 24

Lorenzo Reyes: Dolphins 25, Cardinals 24

The Sporting News

Analysis: The Dolphins should unlock their offense if Tua Tagovailoa (head) comes back to resurrect the passing game with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They haven't lost their rushing mojo, and the Cardinals cannot stop the run. Miami gets back on track like its typical self under Mike McDaniel at home.

Prediction: Dolphins 27, Cardinals 20

ESPN

  • Stephanie Bell: Dolphins
  • Matt Bowen: Dolphins
  • Mike Clay: Dolphins
  • Jeremy Fowler: Dolphins
  • Dan Graziano: Dolphins
  • Kalyn Kahler: Cardinals
  • Kimberly Martin: Dolphins
  • Eric Moody: Dolphins
  • Jason Reid: Cardinals
  • Linsey Thiry: Cardinals
  • Seth Wickersham: Dolphins

NBC Sports

  • Mike Florio: Dolphins 30, Cardinals 24
  • Chris Simms: Dolphins 24, Cardinals 21

NFL.com

  • Ali Bhanpuri: Dolphins 24, Cardinals 21
  • Tom Blair: Cardinals 24, Dolphins 20
  • Brooke Cersosimo: Dolphins 33, Cardinals 21
  • Gennaro Filice: Dolphins 27, Cardinals 23
  • Dan Parr: Cardinals 23, Dolphins 21

The 33rd Team

Analysis: Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is expected to return to the field for the first time since Week 2. And it couldn’t come at a better time with the season on the line for the Miami Dolphins. The passing offense has been awful since he left, and the Dolphins went 1-3 without him. While he should provide an immediate boost to the offense, Miami’s defense has major issues. Can they stop Kyler Murray and James Conner on the ground? We have our doubts, and that’s why the Arizona Cardinals are the pick here despite being a 3-point underdog. It will take Tagovailoa some time to get back up to the speed of the game, and the Cardinals are playing well right now. Take the Cardinals +3 this weekend in Miami.

Prediction: Cardinals 24, Dolphins 21

The Athletic

Analysis: Tua Tagovailoa is trying to play after coming back from his latest concussion, and we will have to see how this week of practice goes for him. The wise guys opened theDolphinsas a 3.5-point favorite, which translates to “we have no idea — you guys figure it out and good luck.” One player who is thrilled about Tagovailoa returning is Tyreek Hill. The All-Pro receiver ranks 56th (among 60 qualified WRs) in EPA per reception with a 0.6 rate and 55th in EPA per target with a -0.12 mark.  The Dolphins should also be able to run the ball against the Cardinals’24th-ranked run defense. The other problem with picking this game is Kyler Murray. He is a game-wrecker when he runs, but he doesn’t always want to do that. He can get hot throwing the ball, but he also ranks 33rd in third down passing conversion percentage the last three weeks, at 17.4 percent. And he has absolutely no chemistry with rookie wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. The Cardinals are 3-4 (4-3 against the spread) and it’s a miracle I got them right last week against theChargers.

Prediction (against the spread): Dolphins minus 3.5 (lines may vary depending on outlet)

Miami Dolphins On SI

Analysis: There's been a different vibe around the Dolphins this week for sure with the return of QB1 and the road to a playoff push absolutely, positively has to start with a victory against an Arizona team that is plucky but also not imposing. Falling to 2-5 would be devastating not just for the record but also because it's bad enough to lose and look bad with backup quarterbacks, it's another for the poor performances to continue with the franchise quarterback in the lineup. The Sieler injury truly is problematic in this spot, but we still can't bring ourselves to believe the Dolphins actually are bad enough that they can't overcome it given the other circumstances.

Prediction: Dolphins 24, Cardinals 16

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News