Post-Draft Dolphins Defense Breakdown
The Miami Dolphins' 2025 draft class featured eight players, including five on defense.
Here's a quick look at where the Dolphins stand on defense after the first wave of free agency and the draft selections of D-tackles Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers, along with those of cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. and safety Dante Trader Jr.
Note that this breakdown does not include undrafted rookie free agents, whose signings usually don't become official until the start of rookie minicamp, which this year is scheduled for May 9.
DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE LINE SITUATION
On the roster (7): Zach Sieler, Benito Jones, Matt Dickerson, Neil Farrell, Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips, Zeek Biggers
Projected opening-day starters: Zach Sieler, Kenneth Grant, Benito Jones
Breakdown: The additions of not one, not two but three defensive tackles in the draft certainly is going to help from a depth standpoint, though Grant is the one who should be expected to make a significant contribution right away. It should surprise no one if the Dolphins decided to bring in more help at this position, but picking up Grant as the first-round pick was big (pun intended).
DOLPHINS EDGE RUSHER SITUATION
On the roster (9): Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Cameron Goode, Chop Robinson, Mohamed Kamara, Quinton Bell, Grayson Murphy, William Bradley-King, Derrick McLendon
Projected opening-day starter(s): Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb
Breakdown: The Dolphins didn't address this position in the draft, nor did they need to — provided, of course, that everything goes smoothly for Chubb and Phillips in their return from injury. Chubb should be less of a question mark at this time considering he's more than a year removed from the torn ACL that cut short his 2023 season, whereas Phillips is seven months removed from his own ACL injury, which of course followed his Achilles tear in November 2023. If both can get back to their 2023 pre-injury form, the Dolphins should have a great three-man rotation with Chop Robinson as the third guy. If neither can do it, then the Dolphins might have a bit of a problem here.
DOLPHINS LINEBACKER SITUATION
On the roster (6): Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson, K.J. Britt, Willie Gay Jr., Channing Tindall, Dequan Jackson
Projected opening-day starters: Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson
Breakdown: The Dolphins put themselves in a good position here in free agency when they re-signed Dodson and added Britt and Gay to provide depth. At this time, maybe the only question is whether Tindall makes it to a fourth season with the team after being the Dolphins' top draft pick in the 2022 draft.
DOLPHINS CORNERBACK SITUATION
On the roster (10): Jalen Ramsey, Kader Kohou, Cam Smith, Ethan Bonner, Artie Burns, Ryan Cooper Jr., Storm Duck, Isaiah Johnson, Jason Maitre, Jason Marshall Jr.
Projected opening-day starter(s): Kader Kohou, Cam Smith
Breakdown: This is a problem area right now, and it's almost unfathomable to believe the Dolphins won't sign a veteran free agent, if not two. Ramsey remains on the roster after the draft, but it's very difficult to envision a scenario where he's with the team at the start of training camp based on the reporting that has surfaced, along with that Instagram post last week. Kohou's best position is in the slot, and that's where he'll play unless the Dolphins need him to play on the outside. Marshall should make the 53-man roster and might even have an opportunity to get significant playing time if he can shine in training camp and the preseason, but the Dolphins also figure to get Cam Smith every opportunity to step up in his third season.
DOLPHINS SAFETY SITUATION
On the roster (6): Elijah Campbell, Patrick McMorris, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Ashtyn Davis, Dante Trader Jr., Jordan Colbert
Projected opening-day starters: Ifeatu Melifonwu, Ashtyn Davis
Breakdown: Of all our starting projections on offense or defense, this is the shakiest outside of cornerback. Trader should make the roster and contribute heavily on special teams, but the battle for starting jobs should center around the two holdovers from the 2024 active roster (Campbell and McMorris) as well as the two free agent newcomers (Davis, Melifonwu). The possibility certainly exists that the Dolphins could bring in veteran help in the coming weeks, though it's not nearly as big of a priority as cornerback.