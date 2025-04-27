Post-Draft Mailbag, Part 1: Are the Dolphins Better at QB and O-line?
Part 1 of a post-draft Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Leon Fresco:
What is Dolphins’ philosophy? Is it positioning for the future (then why not trade down in 1st round and why trade 3rd round pick away?) or is it to win now (then why not spend $$ in free agency and why trade down in 4th?). Seems philosophy is to be chicken with head cut off.
Hey Leon, when it comes to trading up or down in a draft, it’s not as simple as you want to do it, it happens. You have to find a trade partner in either scenario. As for a philosophy, this was a mixture of trying to improve this year and setting yourself up for the future. You could make the argument it’s a better plan that going all in for 2025 when you don’t have the roster to do it or punting on 2025 when you still should give yourself some kind of shot.
From Matthew:
Hey Alain, great work as always. What's your initial thoughts on all the talk of trading back for more picks, but then giving up the 3rd and 4th round picks.
Hey Matthew, understand that all the talk of trading back for more picks was coming from the media, myself included. Chris Grier said before the draft he’d be open to trading down or trading up. From everything the draft analysts said, this was supposed to be a deep draft in the middle rounds and the Dolphins went from having four picks between Round 2 and 4 to having just one, and I’m not sure that’s the way I would have gone for a team that needs a lot of replenishing.
From Noel B one:
Now that we are desperate for CB help, will that give free agents an upper hand when negotiating with the Dolphins?....
Hey Noel, no, because those veteran free agents are out of work after the draft, so it’s not like teams have been banging down their doors. The leverage game works both ways.
From Jared:
Post draft you think this is one of Grier’s better drafts with the depth and solid players he drafted? Thanks Alain.
Hey Jared, depth? The Dolphins added two players before the fifth round. If the Dolphins hit on two or more of Phillips, Marshall, Trader, Gordon, Ewers and Biggers, then we can call it one of his better drafts. But I can’t say that right now. Sorry.
From will w.:
Does this team have better O-line depth than last year?
Hey Will, no, and I don’t think it’s even close. At this time last year, the Dolphins had Armstead, Lamm, Wynn and Robert Jones who they don’t have anymore, and instead have James Daniels and Jonah Savaiinaea.
From E:
Are the Dolphins afraid to challenge Tua with competition? Why choose Phillips over Shedeur?
I don’t know if “afraid” is the right word, but the Dolphins have as an aversion to bringing in competition for their starting quarterback and it didn’t start with Tua. It was the same thing with Ryan Tannehill. To be fair, it’s not like the Bills, Ravens, Bengals, Chiefs, Chargers, Texans and other teams are bringing in competition at QB, either, so it comes down to how you view Tua. And the Dolphins clearly see him as their unquestioned starter, so I’m not sure there’s a major issue here. Last thing, Grier said the Dolphins did have discussions about drafting Sanders but obviously decided against it.
From Robert Hanson:
What position and/or player do the Dolphins look at in F.A. Part III?
Hey Robert, cornerback, cornerback and cornerback. That’s the position. That’s it, with maybe a veteran guard added to the equation. As for names, Rasul Douglas, Asante Samuel Jr. and Stephon Gilmore are the CBs who stand out, while Dalton Risner and Brandon Scherff are two guards to consider.
From César Raul Bogosian:
Jaire Alexander for Ramsey?
Hey César, Jaire Alexander is expensive and has missed 20 games the past two seasons and 33 over the last four. So, it’s a no for me.
From Jason Kirkland:
Alain, you've been pointing out for a while now that this might not be the last season for CG & MM, even if the playoffs don't happen. I think the draft proved that by trading for a 2026 3rd and by doing so gave up prime picks this year. Your thoughts?
Hey Jason, yeah, I’ve thought all along it would take a disastrous 2025 season for any drastic change to be made, particularly with Chris Grier. NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said the exact same thing after the trade out of the fourth round for the 2026 third. Maybe it’s true that great minds think alike. LOL.
From Taylor Simpson:
Thoughts on the O-line as the pieces fall into place?
Hey Taylor, my thoughts is there is intriguing potential there with a starting group of Paul, Daniels, Brewer, Savaiinaea and Jackson, but also an awful lot of question marks, such as Daniels and Jackson coming off injuries and Paul and Savaiinaea being unproven NFL players.
From Chris Bustin:
Hey Alain, so Miami’s answer at QB was to replace Skylar Thompson and Tyler Huntley with Zach Wilson and Quinn Ewers. I’ll respect that SI is a family-friendly publication and use a euphemism in my question: As a QB room, we’re bleeped, aren't we? Thanks!
Hey Chris, thank you for being considerate. There’s unquestionably unknowns with Zach Wilson and Quinn Ewers, but it’s respectfully not a high bar for the Dolphins to get an upgrade over they had last year (and don’t forget Tim Boyle). But it’s not the proven backup group that maybe would be more ideal given the durability concerns of the starter, that’s for sure.