Post-Draft Mailbag, Part 2: Which Draft Pick Was the Biggest Steal?
Part 2 of the post-draft Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From BFine920:
With so many holes, why reduce premium-level picks this year? They either have veterans lined up to fill holes in our Swiss cheese secondary, or they fully intend on winning six games next year… which is it?
Yeah, I’m sure they want to win six games on purpose. Are we really doing this? Yes, the Dolphins have had preliminary discussions with some free agent cornerbacks and more than likely will be signing one of those players, maybe two. Having said that, I wasn’t necessarily thrilled with the idea of going from four picks from Rounds 2-4 to just one and Jonah Savaiinaea better be really good for that trade to become validated.
From El Ax:
Hi Alain, it looks like we only get one reliable player at OL. How confident we should be with this? Thanks! Best wishes from Mexico.
I’m assuming you’re referring to James Daniels as the one reliable offensive lineman. If so, I think Aaron Brewer and Austin Jackson deserve more respect than you’re giving them, though Patrick Paul and Savaiinaea do have to prove themselves. So you should be cautiously optimistic from where I sit.
From FloBaller77:
Why don’t Grier/Ross just tell Ramsey he’s under contract and to suck up his disdain for McDaniel (If Salguero is right about that)? Seems to me that if he holds out, then they don’t have to pay him. If he can fake some injury in camp and get paid, then the system is flawed.
I get where you’re coming from, but it doesn’t do anybody any good to have one of your best players checked out from the beginning because that would have the potential of dragging the whole thing down. No, you can’t cave to every player’s wishes, but there’s a balance there and if a player really doesn’t want to be there, it becomes almost a case of addition by subtraction. And if you don’t think that Ramsey’s “hamstring injury” before he got his new deal last year wasn’t suspect, I’m not sure what to tell you.
Dr. Jimmy:
When was last time FINS won a SUPERBOWL?
Hey Jimmy, I’m not sure this is serious, but for those who maybe don’t know, the Dolphins haven’t won the Super Bowl since the 1973 season, haven’t been the AFC Championship Game since the 1992 season, haven’t won a playoff game since the 2000 season.
From David Campbell:
Hey Alain, congrats on upcoming 500th All Dolphins Podcast! Haven't missed any. My draft grade for Miami is Incomplete. Because 1) Too many draft picks high & low can be great/good or flameouts & 2) I'm a 63yr old this week curmudgeon! My question is what is going on with McDaniel? He was a player’s coach & now he rubs vet players wrong!? IMHO Miami's problem has been continuity in HC. To me this speaks loud about Grier & Ross’ ability to select a HC. Thanks & really enjoy all your written content as well.
Hey David, thanks very much and happy birthday. Yes, it is interesting to read reports of players having issues with McDaniel when he’s long been considered a player’s coach. But maybe he’s too much of a player’s coach and considered too lenient by some of his players. Not sure exactly what the issue is, but it is problematic.
From Colin Crabb:
Hi Alain, I'm very happy with the picks to give us more physicality on both lines and it's about time. Do you think the way FA went, there's a few more players available still at CB than DT, that's why they chose Grant over Barron?
Hey Colin, I do believe that would be one factor, but I think the intent all along was to get more physical on both lines, so Grant made more sense. And I also think the fact that some analysts viewed Barron as a slot corner made him a tad less desirable considering the Dolphins already have that position filled with Kader Kohou.
From Jake McVay:
Hey Alain, what do you see as the biggest team needs after the draft? A vet corner is obvious, but I also feel they need a vet safety. Offensive tackle is worrisome. They better find an adequate swing guy. I have a feeling they are banking on Liam as a backup at any line position.
Hey Jake, I do believe the Dolphins could use an upgrade at safety but also think they might be comfortable with the four guys currently on the roster (Ifeatu Melifonwu, Ashtyn Davis, Patrick McMorris and Elijah Campbell). Larry Borom should be the swing tackle and I do think Eichenberg will be the main interior line backup along with Andrew Meyer. I don’t disagree with you that adding another tackle would be an idea, but I don’t think the Dolphins have the funds to get somebody who’ll cost very much.
From Mark Lever:
Ewers is a good value in the 7th round but what’s your thoughts on him as a player? Is there any chance he beats out Zach Wilson for the No. 2 spot?
Hey Mark, what I would say about Ewers is that I think he’s a clear upgrade over Skylar Thompson, but I’m not sure what his NFL ceiling might be and I’m not sure I saw enough at Texas to convince me. And it would be a monumental surprise if he beat out Wilson for the No. 2 spot, and another problematic situation for the Dolphins because that means they would go into the season with a rookie seventh-round pick behind their fragile starter. Not ideal in the least.
From The_Finsider:
Love your work, @PoupartNFL. Out of all the draft picks, who do you think has the most day 1 impact?
First off, thanks. This question usually produces the automatic answer of the first-round pick because he’s the one picked higher, and I think that applies here, though Jonah Savaiinaea would be a close second to Kenneth Grant if he can help solidify that offensive line and help move the pile in short-yardage situations.
From Karim Abdul-Qawi:
In your opinion, is the way-too-early starting D-line Sieler, Jones & Grant?
Hey Karim, with what’s on the roster right now, yeah, that’s the way it would look. I do think the Dolphins will add to that group, but not sure it’s somebody who would compete for a starting job but rather be a rotational piece.
From Ohio Jon:
Do you think the impact of Calais Campbell last season finally gave Grier and McDaniel a come to Jesus moment on how to approach this draft? It's been an issue for years but this is the first time I've ever seen them go heavy on the big boy DTs like this.
Hey Jon, I don’t think it’s so much Campbell but an honest look at the team and what was missing from it.
From Greenview Construction:
How do you see the DL rotation playing out. We have three big boys with Grant, Jordan Phillips and Benito Jones. Do we need some smaller pash rush guys in the middle?
The only D-linemen (not edge) on the roster, not counting rookie free agents, are Matt Dickerson, Neil Farrell Jr., Zeek Biggers and Zach Sieler, so, yeah, it wouldn’t hurt to have another D-tackle with some pass-rushing ability because it’s lacking at the moment.
From NYCFinFan4Life:
As always appreciate all you do. Rapid fire. Who do you think will make immediate impact, who's best steal, who's best dark horse, best undrafted pickup. Do you feel Grier saved his job with this draft and last what needs still remain?
OK, biggest immediate impact is Kenneth Grant, best steal is Ollie Gordon II, best dark horse is Jordan Phillips, best undrafted pick-up is John Saunders Jr., the safety from South Carolina. Did Grier need his job saved? Biggest remaining need is cornerback, and it’s not close.