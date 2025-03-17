Post-Free Agency Week 1 Mock Drafts Produce a Dolphins Consensus
The first week of NFL free agency behind us, it was time for some adjusted mock drafts everywhere in lights of players switching teams and teams filling some clear needs.
So what did it mean for the Miami Dolphins?
While the signing of former Pittsburgh Steelers guard James Daniels should have lessened to a degree the need for a starter (or two) at that position, the offensive line remains a popular position for Dolphins mock drafts.
In fact, judging by a sampling of six national mock drafts published since Saturday, the offensive line remains the expected position target for Miami with the 13th overall selection in the2025 NFL draft.
Of the six mocks, four of them projected an offensive lineman at number 13 for the Dolphins, with three of them zeroing in on Texas tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.
The talented Texas tackle has the physical traits and skill set to play guard in the NFL, which is where he'd likely start his career for Miami.
We featured Banks during our combine coverage late last month after he talked about how Miami would be "an easy fit" for him.
Along with the offensive line, the secondary was addressed in the other two mocks from Saturday and beyond that we examined — the cornerback position in particular.
Based on what the Dolphins have done so far and their needs, we'd be inclined to suggest that a cornerback absolutely stands as a bigger need if equal-level prospects are available at different positions.
Of course, things can change between now and the start of the draft April 24, but for now we'll go with cornerback, safety and defensive tackle as the top three priorities, ahead of guard.
THE POST-FREE AGENCY WEEK 1 DOLPHINS MOCK SELECTIONS
Here's the rundown of the national mocks since Saturday, after the first wave of free agency signings:
The 33rd Team (Kyle Crabbs)
CB Jahdae Barron, Texas
Analysis: Jalen Ramsey headlines the Dolphins' secondary, but the rest of the group is young and unproven. Barron won't help this team get any more experienced, but he's an intense hitter whose ball skills shined this year at Texas. He has inside and outside versatility, the same as Ramsey and fourth-year corner Kader Kohou. This selection gives the Dolphins a lot of matchup and disguise opportunity in the secondary.
CBS Sports (Mike Renner)
CB Will Johnson, Michigan
Analysis: Pairing Will Johnson with Jalen Ramsey would give the Dolphins one of the most physical cornerback duos in the NFL. You'd better bring your lunch pail to face that duo.
PFF (John Kosko)
T Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
Analysis: The Dolphins have weapons galore but need offensive line help. Banks boasts the requisite size and excellent tape. He brings good movement skills and power in the run game, despite a poor showing at the NFL Combine. With questions surrounding Terron Armstead, Banks provides assurance for the Dolphins at the tackle position.
FOX Sports (Joel Klatt)
IOL Tyler Booker, Alabama
Analysis: It looks like 2024 second-round pick Patrick Paul will shift from guard to tackle this season, but when you've got Tua Tagovailoa, you still need offensive line help. I'm a fan of Booker, and I think he can solidify Miami's interior while holding the potential to play for a long time.
The Draft Network (Ryan Fowler)
T Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
Analysis: There's a massive hole at left guard despite the return of Liam Eichenberg. By adding Kelvin Banks Jr., Miami could quickly fill the hole with a dynamic mover at the position while keeping his future open out at tackle. Either way, Banks projects as a long-term starter at the NFL level with the positional versatility that teams covet.
Pro Football Network
T Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
Analysis: With Tua Tagovailoa’s injury history, protecting him has to be the Miami Dolphins’ top priority. They could address that early in the NFL Draft. Kelvin Banks Jr. has one of the highest ceilings in this offensive tackle class. He’s well-built with long arms, a strong anchor, and impressive agility. His hand usage still needs refining, but if he cleans that up, he could be a long-term starter anywhere on the line.