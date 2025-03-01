Top OL Prospect Says Dolphins Would Be "Easy Fit"
INDIANAPOLIS — University of Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks has been mocked to the Miami Dolphins several times over the past several weeks, and it makes so much sense in a lot of ways.
Even if he’s never played guard and likely would be asked to switch from tackle — at least at the start of his NFL career.
Banks said at the scouting combine Saturday morning that he has met with “18 or 19” teams this week and about six of them talked to him about playing guard.
One of the teams that he met was the Dolphins and while he didn’t specify which teams talked about the idea of guard, it’s safe to assume they were one of them.
First, they have a much bigger need at guard than tackle at the moment because they already have Austin Jackson, Patrick Paul and Terron Armstead under contract, while the guard position likely will be remade with Isaiah Wynn, Robert Jones and Liam Eichenberg all headed for free agency March 12.
Besides, it’s not like the Dolphins haven’t done it before because it happened with Laremy Tunsil in 2016 when they selected the Mississippi tackle with, coincidentally, the 13th overall pick — the same spot the team holds in 2025.
Tunsil played left guard as a rookie in 2016 while Branden Albert handled the left tackle spot, and then moved over the following season.
BANKS’ COMMENTS AT THE SCOUTING COMBINE
One of the appeals of Banks is his athleticism and also the fact he’s got experience in a scheme very similar to that of the Dolphins.
"We have the same scheme,” he said. “So it's kind of like me just coming in and learning their word terminology. So we run almost the same plays, the same type of scheme. So it'll be an easy fit for me just to plug and play in their offense."
Banks says he’s confident the conversion to guard in the NFL would be no problem.
" I would say it'd be no different,” Banks said. “I mean, obviously you're in a smaller box, small area, the contact is going to be quicker. But at the end of the day, football is football. You're going to have to go out there and learn the technique and then just go out there and play."
This goes in line with what he describes as his biggest selling point to NFL teams.
"I'll just say my mental capacity on the field,” he said. “Just me being able to understand different formations, different type of schemes that the defense wants to throw at us. And then, once again, I say my ability to get out of space and create plays with my feet.
" I feel like I'm I'm great in space. I can run. I'm willing to run through anybody's face who's in front of me. So I said, that's the biggest thing for me, being able to play tackle or if I have to play guard.”
Banks said he plans to do everything except the bench press during the on-field workouts for offensive linemen Sunday, the last official day of the combine. He said he was hoping to show off his ability to move.
That ability would come in handy in the Dolphins’ outside zone scheme. We can guess this was discussed when Banks talked with the organization this week.
“It was a good meeting,” Banks said. “It was a great meeting. It's definitely a place that I would love to be in, and coaches I would love to play for."