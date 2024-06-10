Poupart's 2024 53-Man Roster Projection 1.0
The Miami Dolphins are done with their offseason program, which makes it as good a time as ever for our first 53-man roster projection for the upcoming season.
As is usually the case, there are some positions that look pretty clear cut and others where tough decisions will be coming, with running back and wide receiver standing out among the latter.
Here then is SI Fan Nation Dolphins Publisher Alain Poupart's first 53-man roster projection of 2024:
DOLPHINS QUARTERBACKS (2)
On the 53: Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White
Off: Skylar Thompson, Gavin Hardison (R)
Analysis: The big question here is whether the Dolphins again will keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, and this is where the new rule allowing unlimited elevations from the practice squad to serve as the emergency third quarterback could wind up costing Thompson his roster spot.
DOLPHINS RUNNING BACKS (4)
On the 53: Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., Devon Achane, Jaylen Wright (R)
Off: Salvon Ahmed, Chris Brooks
Analysis: This is a really tough and painful cut to make here as somebody who really like what he saw from Brooks last summer, not to mention his ability to help out on special teams. But something has to give, unless the Dolphins decide to keep five halfbacks plus fullback Alec Ingold. The determining factor here from this viewpoint is having a balance of veterans and young backs.
DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVERS (6)
On the 53: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, Odell Beckham Jr., River Cracraft, Malik Washington (R)
Off: Je'Quan Burton (R), Anthony Schwartz, Matthew Sexton, Braylon Sanders, Tahj Washington (R), Erik Ezukanma
Analysis: Like running back, this is going to be a tough cut to make, even if the Dolphins keep six wide receivers. The battle here figures to come down to Tahj Washington, Ezukanma, Cracraft and Berrios, and we went with the latter two here beause of dependability.
DOLPHINS TIGHT ENDS/FULLBACKS (4)
On the 53: Fullback Alec Ingold, Durham Smythe, Julian Hill, Jonnu Smith
Off: Tanner Conner, Hayden Rucci (R), Jody Fortson
Analysis: The first thing to note about this group is that the Dolphins kept an unusually high number of tight ends at the start of last season with five — Smythe, Conner, Mike Gesicki, Cethan Carter and Hunter Long. That's not going to happen again. We could see a fourth tight end being kept here, and it could be Conner or Kroft, but we're thinking the higher likelihood is having two or three tight ends on the practice squad.
DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (9)
On the 53: T Terron Armstead, T Austin Jackson, C/G Liam Eichenberg, G Isaiah Wynn, G Robert Jones, T Patrick Paul (R), C/G Aaron Brewer, T Kendall Lamm, G/T Jack Driscoll,
Off: Andrew Meyer (R), Matthew Jones (R), Chasen Hines, Lester Cotton, Ireland Brown (R), Ryan Hayes, Bayron Matos (R), Kion Smith
Analysis: Here's another spot that could be tricky because the Dolphins aren't going to keep 10, which means they'll likely be letting go of a contributor from last season. The Dolphins are believed to be high on Kion Smith and it ma be that they wind up keeping him instead of Lamm if they feel he or rookie Patrick Paul can handle the responsibility of lead backup tackle.
DOLPHINS EDGE PLAYERS (5)
On the 53: Jaelan Phillips, Shaquil Barrett, Chop Robinson (R), Cam Brown, Mohamed Kamara (R)
Off: Cameron Goode (PUP), Bradley Chubb (PUP), Quinton Bell, Grayson Murphy (R)
Analysis: The big issue here is whether Phillips and Chubb will be ready for the start of the regular season. The best guess at this point is that both will start training camp on PUP and we'll predict here it'll be good news/bad news when it comes to their availability for Sept. 8. Cam Brown would be the most vulnerable player on the 53 if Chubb were ready and the Dolphins didn't want to keep more than five at this position.
DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE TACKLES (5)
On the 53: Zach Sieler, Benito Jones, Teair Tart, Da'Shawn Hand, Brandon Pili
Off: ,Isaiah Mack, Daviyon Nixon Jr., Mario Kendricks (R), Leonard Payne (R), Jonathan Harris, Neville Gallimore
Analysis: It's been well established by now that the Dolphins stocked up on interior defensive linemen in the offseason, but they won't be able to keep every one of the newcomers. The battle for those final spots at this position should be hotly contested and it would surprise no one if Harris and/or Gallimore did end up making the team.
DOLPHINS INSIDE LINEBACKERS (4)
On the 53: Jordyn Brooks, David Long Jr., Duke Riley, Anthony Walker Jr.
Off: Zeke Vandenburgh, Channing Tindall
Analysis: Seems like the only question here is whether the Dolphins will keep four or five at this position, and if it's four, it could mean the end for Tindall.
DOLPHINS CORNERBACKS (7)
On the 53: Jalen Ramsey, Kader Kohou, Nik Needham, Cam Smith, Ethan Bonner, Kendall Fuller, Siran Neal
Off: Storm Duck (R), Isaiah Johnson (R), Jason Maine (R)
Analysis: Unless the Dolphins make a move at this position, this appears fairly clear cut, with the understanding that Needham could wind up playing safety permanently.
DOLPHINS SAFETIES (4)
On the 53: Jevon Holland, Jordan Poyer, Patrick McMorris (R), Elijah Campbell,
Off: Jordan Colbert (R), Mark Perry (R)
Analysis: Do not be surprised if one of the two rookie free agents ends up beating out McMorris for a roster spot. Also don't be surprised if the Dolphins add a veteran at this position between now and the start of training camp.
DOLPHINS SPECIAL TEAMS (3)
On the 53: K Jason Sanders, P Jake Bailey, LS Blake Ferguson
Off: None
You gotta love it when the Dolphins make it easy for all of us doing roster projections. Of course, the possibility does exist that the Dolphins could bring in a specialist before or during training camp, but we wouldn't count on it.