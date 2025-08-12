The Latest Dolphins Injury Updates
The Miami Dolphins will head into their second set of joint practices this week with a few of their front-line players dealing with minor injuries.
Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips all were kept out of the preseason opener against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, leaving their status for the work with the Detroit Lions this week a little bit up in the air.
In a Zoom media session Tuesday ahead of the team's walk-through in the afternoon, head coach Mike McDaniel didn't provide a definitive answer regarding their status for the joint practices the next two days.
"They're kind of day to day," McDaniel said. "I am not not expecting them, but I kind of have to see how it plays out. There's still some time before that, but they're definitely in the conversation, for sure. But we'll see how their body responds."
Along with those three, McDaniel also described safety Elijah Campbell as being day to day, which certainly is good news considering trainers checked out his knee when he was injured in the second quarter of the preseason opener and he didn't return to the game.
Safety Dante Trader Jr. and cornerback Cam Smith both are expected to work against the Lions.
One high-profile player who will not be working against the Lions is tight end Darren Waller, who remains on PUP after being acquired in a trade from the New York Giants. McDaniel repeated his stance that he didn't want Waller to go from retirement to his first practice work coming against another team.
The Dolphins are schedule to have a practice by themselves next Wednesday before they had another joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of their preseason finale on August 23, so perhaps that'll be the day for Waller's debut.
Regarding running back, Alexander Mattison, who was placed on injured reserve Monday after undergoing neck injury as the result of the injury he sustained in the fourth quarter of the Chicago game, McDaniel said the injury was not career-threatening.
O-LINEMEN STILL A WAYS AWAY
The Dolphins offensive line depth has been a question mark all training camp, but there's no imminent help on the way in the form of players returning from injuries.
That applies to interior linemen Liam Eichenberg and Andrew Meyer, who McDaniel said wouldn't be back "anytime soon."
Eichenberg has been on PUP since the start of training camp, while Meyer sustained an injury in practice two weeks ago.
Starting right tackle Austin Jackson also continues to be out after he was stepped on toward the end of a practice a few weeks ago.