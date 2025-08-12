Taking Stock of the RB Room and Short-Yardage Outlook
The season-ending injury to Miami Dolphins running back Alexander Mattison against Chicago threw a wrench in the works for a backfield that was looking to get stronger in short-yardage situations.
The Dolphins running back room was dangerously thin after the injury to Mattison before the team signed Mike Boone and Aaron Shampklin on Monday and head coach Mike McDaniel looked at the big picture Tuesday morning.
"We added (Mattison), believing in the person, believing in his play," McDaniel said. "We drafted two players in consecutive drafts, as well as blockers, there's a lot that goes into it ... [Mattison] was having a really, really good camp and doing some really good things. I think the team saw that. And so those are always letdowns, in particular, when a guy's playing well, but we weren't solving any shortcoming of our game by one player. That there's a totality of instruction, drill work, a different nucleus of players with a different sort of emphasis.
"Everybody has to step up. There's an opportunity. He was starting to make some plays that would be deserving of carries. But he's also competing against guys that have an opportunity to take what they've really competed against and learn from from him and apply it. ... He wasn't brought here to solve a problem. It was part of a solution that was much bigger than just him. Guys have to focus and execute and young players have to step up."
Help has Arrived
Shampklin, a former Pittsburgh Steelers running back, played three games last season as an undrafted rookie out of Harvard. He notched 17 yards on six attempts. Boone is a veteran with seven years in the league across stints with Minnesota, Denver, Houston, and Carolina. He has 590 yards on 117 carries.
McDaniel discussed the selection process and why 2022 NFL rushing touchdowns leader, Jamaal Williams, was not signed despite a better resume after also working out for the team Monday.
"When we work out guys, we really base it on the facts that are presented to us and we try to have the players set the opinion for us," he said. "... But you know, for where we're at in camp, where we want competition to always be, and for what we ask our guys to do, we're excited to add both Aaron and Mike. I think we're fortunate to haves three young backs that are very hungry and all deserving of getting the ball, and I think we're a better team adding those two, and excited to see work with them."
Rookie Contributor?
McDaniel shared some praise for Gordon, who had eight attempts for 33 yards and a touchdown against the Bears.
"I thought he did some good things with the ball in his hands," McDaniel said. "I recognize a lot of good things in his game, and that he's a tough tackle and ran super hard, and that's what we liked when we drafted him. Rookies have to learn how to play when the ball isn't in their hands. This is all rookies in general: you can't just be in the game when you get the ball. That's the worst tell."
McDaniel said he liked Gordon's route running, but his ability to align and be versatile is what he wants to see growth in. He emphasized the need to see Gordon's spark when he doesn't have the ball.
Tyreek's Opinion
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill told reporters that the Dolphins needed to take Achane out on third and short to play better in such situations. His pick would be either Wright or Gordon.
"I love De’Von," Hill said, "but if I’m being honest, like that’s why you got Jaylen Wright, that’s why you got Ollie Gordon II, for those kind of situations."
Achane responded, not surprisingly, by saying he felt he was capable of being an every-down back.