Poupart's Mock Draft (Or Something Like It)
Because these days you really can't be an NFL beat writer without doing a mock draft, or so it seems, here goes nothing.
It's very late in the process, but here's my first and final mock draft, except it's not really a mock draft.
Instead of trying to predict what every team around the NFL will do in Round 1, let me instead provide 10 overall thoughts on the first round of the 2025 and what might happen through the rest of the Dolphins.
TEN THINGS I THINK I THINK ABOUT THE DOLPHINS AND THE 2025 DRAFT
1. Know NFL Network reporter, like him and respect him, but not sure about this idea of it "being a lock" the Dolphins will take North Dakota State O-lineman Grey Zabel with the 13th overall pick. My reservations there including the positional value of a guard at 13, a bigger need at cornerback or defensive tackle, and the idea they could get him later in the first round. I could be wrong, have been wrong before and will be wrong again, but I don't see it.
2. Now, I definitely could see the Dolphins going in that direction later in the first round if they can swing a trade to move down in the first round. Tight end might be the key position here because Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland are the clear top two prospects there and the Colts are said to be looking for a tight end at 14. So if one of the tight ends is gone when the Dolphins' turn to pick arrives, then look for Denver or the Chargers, both teams who could use a tight end.
3. NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein says the Dolphins basically will take the best defensive tackle available, and I see more merit in that. But a cornerback also makes a lot of sense given what the Dolphins have on the roster.
4. Would be a major surprise (now what it happen) to see Jalen Ramsey get traded this weekend, simply because of the cap hit the Dolphins would take if they make that move before June 1. Ramsey currently counts $16.7 million against the cap for 2025, but that number goes to $25.1 million if he's traded before June 1. And the Dolphins currently have a bit under $17 million of cap space with their draft class to sign. So, yeah, tough to see it happen soon.
5. The Dolphins' first three picks — currently numbers 13, 48 and 98 — should be spent on a D-lineman, O-lineman and cornerback in any order. If there's any doubling down to be done, expect it to happen on the defensive line. For all the handwringing about the offensive line, spending two picks on that position would be overkill.
6. Warren and Loveland both are really good prospects who have should good NFL careers, but the Dolphins have never taken a tight end in the first round and that shouldn't change this year.
7. While we don't mind the idea of either Malaki Starks or Nick Emmanwori if the Dolphins indeed trade back and the Dolphins kinda sorta could use an upgrade at safety, it's not nearly the clear need that the other three we've mentioned are. And it says here there's not enough of a difference in quality of prospect to justify going safety in Round 1.
8. The Dolphins very well may be faced with the question of choosing between a prospect with a higher floor versus one with a higher ceiling and it'll be interesting to see if that plays out. For example, Mason Graham is a lot safer prospects than teammate Kenneth Grant but probably doesn't have the same high-end potential. Walter Nolen is another one with a high ceiling but a bigger bust quotient than Graham. So which way to go? In the Dolphins situation, we'd expect them to play it safer, though it's not necessarily how we'd approach it.
9. The more I think about it, the more I'm thinking the Dolphins will use a mid-round pick, say fourth or fifth round, on a quarterback to groom as a future backup and one with starter potential down the road. From here, it still says Kyle McCord of Syracuse would be the logical choice. Tyler Shough and Jalen Milroe are better prospects, but they'll be gone before the Dolphins would or should address the position. Also keep an eye on Quinn Ewers because he's such a good system fit, though it says here McCord is a better prospect.
10. Finally, here's my ranking of likely first-round pick: Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Jahdae Barron, Walter Nolen if the Dolphins stay at 13. If they move into the 20s, then Zabel enters the conversation. There's too much smoke right now about Kelvin Banks Jr. being a top 10 pick to include him at 13 and about Will Johnson's stock falling because of concerns about his knees (understanding he didn't help his stock by not running a 40 at his recent workout).
For those who were expecting a full first-round mock or a seven-round Dolphins-specific mock, my apologies. But it's not like those couldn't be found in 17 or 170 other places. Figured I'd provide something different.