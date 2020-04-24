AllDolphins
Predicting the Dolphins' Picks in Rounds 2 and 3

Alain Poupart

After having a franchise-record three picks in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins will be back at it with three more picks Friday.

The Dolphins have two picks in the second round, the 39th and 56th overall, as well as the 70th overall selection in the third round.

The 56th overall originally belonged to the New Orleans Saints but was acquired last year in a draft-day trade involving a swap of picks.

After selecting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, tackle Austin Jackson and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene in the first round, the Dolphins will enter the second day of the draft with needs at running back, safety, edge rusher, offensive line and perhaps tight end.

SI draft analyst Kevin Hanson unveiled his Day 2 mock draft early Friday morning and it included some high-profile prospects headed to the Dolphins.

Here's who Hanson projected to the Dolphins, along with his comments:

39. RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia

"With a compact frame, low center of gravity and powerful lower body, Swift is a patient runner with exceptional lateral agility and balance. While he has rushed for 1,000-plus yards in back-to-back season, Swift really shines as a receiver out of the backfield."

56. S Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota

"Winfield Jr. lacks ideal height and length and missed all but four games each in the 2017 and '18 seasons, but he is an instinctual 'student of the game' with an NFL pedigree. A sure tackler with outstanding ball skills, he led the Golden Gophers in both tackles (88) and interceptions (seven) in 2019."

70. EDGE Jonathan Greenard, Florida

While there were no comments accompanying the projection of Greenard, we can tell you he's a pass-rushing specialist who finished with 16 tackles for loss and 10 sacks for the Gators last season. He would complement the free agent additions of Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah to try to help rejuvenate the pass rush.

