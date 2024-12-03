Pro Bowl Fan Voting Off to Slow Start for Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins' struggles on the field this season are showing up in the Pro Bowl fan voting, at least based on the early results.
The NFL has announced the results of the first round of fan voting, and probably not surprisingly the Dolphins didn't have one player leading at his position and the team didn't come in the top five in terms of total votes.
That, of course, is what a 5-7 record will do.
The Dolphins do have three players who rank in the top 10 at their position, with fullback Alec Ingold in the highest place at fourth overall. He's second among AFC fullbacks behind only Carson Steele of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jonnu Smith is fifth among all tight ends, third in the AFC behind rookie Brock Bowers of the Las Vegas Raiders and Travis Kelce of the Chiefs.
Lastly, Jalen Ramsey currently is ninth among NFL cornerbacks, sixth among AFC players at his position behind Marlon Humphrey of the Baltimore Ravens, Pat Surtain II of the Denver Broncos, Donte Jackson and Beanie Bishop Jr. of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Trent McDuffie of the Chiefs.
Ingold and Ramsey each made the Pro Bowl in 2023 when the Dolphins had six representatives, the others being QB Tua Tagovailoa, RB Raheem Mostert, WR Tyreek Hill and T Terron Armstead.
PRO BOWL VOTING INFO
Fan voting for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games opened last week.
Fans can select at ProBowl.com/Vote, on team websites (such as MiamiDolphins.com/pro-bowl-games/vote), or social media.
During the final two weeks of voting (which lasts from December 9th through December 23rd), fans can vote directly on "X" by tweeting the player's first and last name, tagging the player's official X/Twitter handle, or creating a hashtag including the player's first and last name. All three methods must include the hashtag #ProBowlVote. Social votes will double during the final two days (December 22nd and December 23rd).
The selections will be determined by balloting from fans, players, and coaches, with each counting one-third of the process. Players and coaches will vote on Friday, December 27th, with the Pro Bowl Games held in Orlando next year on February 2nd.