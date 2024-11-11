Ramsey, Beckham Return To Site Of Their Greatest Victory Monday Night
When the Miami Dolphins take on the Los Angeles Rams Monday night at SoFi Stadium, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be returning to the venue where he won a Super Bowl with the Rams.
Ramsey played for the Rams from 2019 through 2022. Beckham played for the Rams only that 2021 Super Bowl-winning season.
Ramsey said there will be emotions felt when he runs through the tunnel and on to the field. However, once the game starts, it's a them versus us mentality.
“It’s going to be a great moment,” Ramsey said Saturday to a group of reporters. “I’ll try to keep my emotions intact so I can focus on the task at hand. Try to go in there, get a win no matter what.”
Ramsey was adamant this game is about the Dolphins getting a win. It has very little to do with his past.
"This game ain't about me. It's not about me returning," Ramsey said. "It's about the Miami Dolphins versus the L.A. Rams and us trying to get back on track."
RAMSEY WAS TRADED TO THE RAMS BY THE JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS IN 2019
Ramsey said the trade to the Rams made him fall in love with the game again.
“At a time when I stopped liking football as much, I got traded to L.A., and it just drastically changed everything for me,” Ramsey said. “It was just amazing. Just my whole L.A. experience, I literally have nothing bad to say about L.A. or my time in L.A.”
Ramsey still maintains contact with various organizations he supported while in Los Angeles. Last week he donated $5,000 to five different non-profit organizations in the Los Angeles area. He made the donations to the SoLa Foundation, Heart of Los Angeles, A Place Called Home, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation and the RightWay Foundation.
"Since I was never able to get like a farewell gift, I guess you can kind of call it that," Ramsey said. "Showing love to the community that helped me have some of the best memoties of my football career.
"I thought, ' Dang I never got an opportunity to get a farewell gift to all the people out there' because L.A. is like a second home for me,. The community always treated me and my family with nothing but love and respect."
McDANIEL UNDERSTANDS HOW RAMSEY FEELS ABOUT RETURNING HOME
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel understands the feelings Ramsey and Odell Beckham Jr. will have pregame. He also expects both of them to play at their best under the bright lights.
“The initial moments of going into the stadium will probably bring up some memories,” McDaniel said, “but the second the clock starts, it’s just football. I know they’re going to be eager to get a win out there, as we all are.”
Beckham did not speak to the media last week.
The Rams got to that Super Bowl by beating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. The 49ers offensive coordinator was McDaniel.
“I know coach McVay and his team are always consistently a straining outfit, that they do a good job in all three phases,” McDaniel said last week. “I know he’s going to make sure his group is very detailed, that they’ll compete, they’ll be challenging and they’ll be complementary in how they play and they’ll be unified in their collective groups.