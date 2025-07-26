Ramsey, Smith Update from Pittsburgh
A Jalen Ramsey trade wasn’t a surprise, but involving Minkah Fitzpatrick sent shockwaves through two secondaries.
With the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers agreeing to the blockbuster at the end of June, the move was a talking point when the teams began training camp this week.
Fitzpatrick had been a key figure in Pittsburgh’s secondary, but the chance to acquire both Ramsey and Jonnu Smith was too good for the Steelers to pass up.
“We had the opportunity to acquire two Pro Bowl players that we felt, with where we are as a team, made sense for us,” Steelers GM Omar Khan said. “Have a lot of respect for Minkah. Minkah was a great football player for a few years for us, and we wish him the best.
“But it was really the opportunity to acquire these two players that we think can help us.”
Fitzpatrick was a three-time first-team All-Pro over his five-plus years with Pittsburgh. A defensive cornerstone, he was named to the Pro Bowl each of the last three seasons.
“His experience here and the production that he gave us speaks for itself. But you got to make tough choices,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Thursday. “Obviously, I’ve been talking glowingly about two top-notch players that we acquired in that. But I don’t obviously lessen the impact of a player like Minkah.”
Fitzpatrick had at least 95 tackles while playing 15 or more games in three of the last four seasons. Primarily in the defensive backfield, nearly 70 percent of his snaps came at free safety, but he also played a career-high 196 plays in the box last season, according to PFF.
“I was shocked,” edge rusher TJ Watt said when asked for his reaction to the trade. “I was just as shocked as everyone in this room was.”
Ramsey’s Role in Pittsburgh
Now entering his 10th season with 134 regular season starts under his belt, there have been whispers about whether Ramsey will eventually follow in the footsteps of Hall of Fame defensive back Charles Woodson, who transitioned to safety after playing cornerback for the majority of his career.
“You’ve heard me talk several times about how important positional flexibility is for me,” Khan said. “That’s what those [Smith and Ramsey] are, Pro Bowl players that in my opinion, our opinion, can line up at different positions and do some different things, and we’ll see how it all shakes out.”
While those comments, and the fact that Pittsburgh traded its starting safety for Ramsey, might suggest a move to free safety, it’s hard to imagine it happening in 2025. His $19.5 million cap hit ranks fourth among all cornerbacks and would rank third among all safeties, per Over The Cap.
“I just want to play football,” Ramsey said. “I don’t care where I’m at — corner, safety, slot. But at the same time, I don’t think I’m getting paid what I’m getting paid to not be in a position to affect the game, to be in certain spots. I’ll just say that.”
When Khan mentioned positional flexibility, it more so speaks to Ramsey’s ability to slide inside to slot corner as a different way to get involved with the play. Of his 1,027 defensive snaps last season, 728 came out wide while lining up in the slot for 185 snaps. He lined up in the box 80 times and on the defensive line a career-high 33 times, according to PFF.
“We’re going to start him regardless,” Tomlin said when asked about what position Ramsey could start at. “Where we move him depends on the offense.”
Smith Dealing with an Injury
After a career year in Miami, Smith has been limited early in his first Steelers camp.
He returned to individual drills Friday after sitting out team activities the day before, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. Tomlin described Smith as “day-to-day” when asked about the injury on Thursday.
Smith set the Dolphins franchise records for a tight end last season with 88 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. Entering the new season with just one year and $4 million left on his contract, Miami chose to trade Smith to Pittsburgh instead of negotiating a new contract.
After the trade, Smith signed a one-year extension averaging $8 million over the next two years, with about $7.7 million guaranteed.