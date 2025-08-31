Ranking the 2025 Miami Dolphins Games by Degree of Difficulty
The Miami Dolphins regular season set to kick off in one week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and that Week 1 matchup against the Colts still looks like one of the more manageable ones on their schedule.
With a full training camp behind us, along with some additional roster moves and key personnel decisions made, we revisit our ranking of the Dolphins' 17 games of the 2025 season.
Here then is our ranking (countdown style) of the Dolphins' 17 games by degree of difficulty as we head into the regular season:
COUNTING DOWN THE DOLPHINS' 2025 MATCHUPS BY DEGREE OF DIFFICULTY
17. Week 13 — vs. New Orleans
The Saints' year of kicking the cap down the road has caught up to them and they're starting over with a new head coach (Kellen Moore). The Saints selected QB Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 draft and he may be in the lineup by the time this game comes around, but at the start New Orleans will be going with second-year player Spencer Rattler. Either way, the Saints appear headed for a long year.
16. Week 2 — vs. New England
We hesitated to rank this matchup so high because the Patriots should be much improved with Mike Vrabel as the new head coach and with 2024 third overall pick Drake Maye, but it probably won't happen overnight. And we'll never go against the Dolphins at home in a September afternoon game.
15. Week 4 — vs. N.Y. Jets (MNF)
Likewise, we like the hiring of Aaron Glenn as new head coach, but until Vrabel he doesn't have a young hotshot quarterback to run his offense, but rather the enigmatic Justin Fields. And until proven otherwise, it's difficult to anticipate a ton of success for the Jets offense.
14. Week 1 — at Indianapolis
We have our first road game on the list and, yes, it's the opener and this is mostly because of the Colts' quarterback situation. Daniel Jones is a former high first-round pick, but at this point he's also a journeyman who's on his third team this early in his career. The Colts do have some talent on their roster, but they'll head into most games with the second-best quarterback on the field.
13. Week 14 — at N.Y. Jets
Another road game. Again, the Jets will be competitive before long under Glenn; we just don't see it happening to a large degree right away.
12. Week 7 — at Cleveland
Playing this game in October eliminated the chances of bad weather being a factor, which will help the Dolphins, even though the conditions were pretty good last December for this same matchup. Joe Flacco will start the season at quarterback for Cleveland, but by Week 7 who knows whether the Dolphins will be seeing Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders.
11. Week 5 — at Carolina
While they finished with only five wins, the Panthers looked like a team that could make a move up the standings in 2025 after Bryce Young came back from his benching looking more like the No. 1 overall pick than ever before. This looks like a favorable matchup for Miami, though.
10. Week 17 — vs. Tampa Bay
It might seem a strange ranking considering the Bucs are three-time NFC South champs, but it's a home game for the Dolphins, one they should be able to handle if they become the team in 2025 they hope to be.
9. Week 18 — at New England
Yep, big discrepancy with the first matchup against the Patriots, and it's the combination of the cold-weather potential and the fact New England should be a totally different team by the end of Vrabel's first season as head coach. In fact, outside of facing Buffalo, this was the toughest matchup the Dolphins could have gotten for their season finale.
8. Week 8 — at Atlanta
The Falcons stumbled at the end of last season while coming up short of making the playoffs, but the league office clearly thinks they're on the move with Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback because they were scheduled for six stand-alone games in 2025. Losing starting right tackle Kaleb McGary in training camp won't help their offense, though.
7. Week 6 — vs. L.A. Chargers
The Chargers made the playoffs in Jim Harbaugh's first year as head coach and made some big moves at running back in the offseason by signing Najee Harris and selecting Omarion Hampton in the first round of the draft. This is a tough matchup for the Dolphins, but weather could be a factor — it's still hot in South Florida in mid-October — and facing a West Coast team at 1 p.m. Eastern time always helps. Like Atlanta, the Chargers lost a starting tackle in training camp when former first-round Rashawn Slater went down with a knee injury.
6. Week 16 — vs. Cincinnati (SNF)
The Dolphins haven't fared particularly well in prime time under Mike McDaniel, and the Bengals offense should be as potent as ever after they secured Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in the offseason, though their defense remains a question mark — even after Cincinnati resolved its contract impasse with star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson.
5. Week 15 — at Pittsburgh (MNF)
This might have ranked even higher in previous years when the Steelers really were difficult to defeat in prime time under Mike Tomlin, though that has faded in recent years. The Steelers also have a question mark at quarterback until Aaron Rodgers actually does sign with them, but this is a tough venue with the potential of being a cold-weather game. This game should be fun regardless with Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith now in Pittsburgh, and Minkah Fitzpatrick back in Miami.
4. Week 10 — vs. Buffalo
Surprise! We didn't have both Buffalo games at the top of our list. This just shows the top of the Dolphins schedule has some heavyweights on it.
3. Week 9 — vs. Baltimore (TNF)
Why put the Ravens as the toughest game at Hard Rock Stadium and not the Bills? Well, it says here that Baltimore was the best team in the AFC heading into the 2024 playoffs and they'd emerge as conference champion if that same tournament was played five games. Besides, the Dolphins defense had no answers for Lamar Jackson in the teams' last two meetings, even if Miami was able to pull out that miraculous 42-38 comeback victory at Baltimore in Week 2 of the 2022 season.
2. Week 11 — vs. Washington (Madrid, Spain)
This is a neutral-site game even though the Dolphins are the designated home team, and we rank it this high as a nod to QB Jayden Daniels after his spectacular rookie season.
1. Week 3 — at Buffalo (TNF)
What else? Until the Bills stop ruling the AFC East, this always will be the toughest matchup on the Dolphins schedule. This actually isn't a bad spot for the Dolphins because this is preferable to facing Buffalo on the road in December and it could set up a memorable season if they can pull off the upset in the first month of action.