Ranking the AFC East: Offensive Lines

With the major phase of free agency and the 2020 draft behind us, it's a good time to revisit every team's roster and see where everybody stands.

When it comes to the offensive line, the Miami Dolphins had in the offseason what could only be described as a massive overhaul.

Since the end of the 2019 season, the Dolphins signed two veteran free agents who will be expected to start before selected three offensive linemen in the first four rounds of the draft, including one in the first and one in the second.

The New York Jets also made quite a few moves along the offensive line in the offseason, while the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills only made minor adjustments.

Let's examine each team's situation before we proceed with our AFC East ranking of the wide receiver position.

BUFFALO BILLS

On the roster: C Mitch Morse, C/G Spencer Long, G Ike Boettger, G Jon Feliciano, G Marquel Harrell, G Quinton Spain, OL Ryan Bates, OL Evan Boehm, OL Garrett McGhin, OL Daryl Williams, T Trey Adams, T Victor Salako, T Dion Dawkins, T Cody Ford, T Ty Nsekhe, T Brandon Walton

Key offseason moves: Signed T Daryl Williams as an unrestricted free agent (CAR) ... OL Evan Boehm as an unrestricted free agent (MIA) ... re-signed G Quinton Spain

Projected opening-day starters: LT Dion Dawkins, LG Quinton Spain, C Mitch Morse, RG Jon Feliciano, RT Cody Ford

Outlook: The Bills started the same offensive line for 15 of the 16 regular season games in 2019, and all five of those players are back after the team re-signed guard Quinton Spain. Cody Ford was solid as a rookie second-round pick in 2019 and his expected improvement would only help the line. Free agent acquisition Daryl Williams started 41 games in his five seasons with Carolina and brings quality depth.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

On the roster: C Ted Karras, C Donell Stanley, C/G Keaton Sutherland, G Shaq Calhoun, G Michael Deiter, G Danny Isidora, G Solomon Kindley, G/T Jesse Davis, OL Ereck Flowers, T Julién Davenport, T Jonathan Hubbard, T Robert Hunt, T Austin Jackson, T Nick Kaltmayer, T Adam Pankey

Key offseason moves: Signed OL Ereck Flowers as an unrestricted free agent (WASH) ... signed C Ted Karras as an unrestricted free agent (NE) ... selected T Austin Jackson in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft ... selected T Robert Hunt in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft ... lost C/G Evan Boehm as an unrestricted free agent

Projected opening-day starters: LT Austin Jackson, LG Ereck Flowers, C Ted Karras, RG Robert Hunt, RT Jesse Davis

Outlook: Unlike the Bills, the Dolphins could have a different starter at every position on the offensive line in 2020 and nobody would be surprised. At this point, there's not even any certainty were some players will line up, especially rookie second-round pick Robert Hunt and Jesse Davis. Austin Jackson and Hunt were drafted because of their long-term potential, though there might be some growing pains. In terms of talent, there is no question this is a better group than the 2019 version, but it might not show on the field immediately.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

On the roster: C David Andrews, OL Yodny Cajuste, OL Marcus Cannon, OL Korey Cunningham, OL Jermaine Eluemunor, OL Hjalte Froholdt, OL Justin Herron, OL Shaq Mason, OL Michael Onwenu, OL Joe Thuney, OL Najee Toran, OL Dustin Woodard, OL Isaiah Wynn

Key offseason moves: Placed the franchise tag on OL Joe Thuney and later signed him ... re-signed OL Jermaine Eluemunor as a restricted free agent ... lost C Ted Karras as an unurestricted free agent

Projected opening-day starters: LT Isaiah Wynn, LG Joe Thuney, C David Andrews, RG Shaq Mason, RT Marcus Cannon

Outlook: The key move for the Patriots in the offseason obviously was making sure they would hang on to guard Joe Thuney, who's arguably their best offensive lineman, after speculation they would let him leave via free agency of trade him. The only change in the starting lineup from last year will be at center, but it's almost technically not a change, because David Andrews started the 2019 opener before he landed on injured reserve and was replaced by new Dolphins starter Ted Karras. The biggest issue for the New England offensive line will be replacing vaunted coach Dante Scarnecchia, who retired in the offseason.

NEW YORK JETS

On the roster: C Connor McGovern, G Alex Lewis, G Greg Van Roten, G Brian Winters, OL Josh Andrews, OL Ben Braden, OL Jonotthan Harrison, OL Jared Hilbers, OL Corbin Kaufusi, OL Leo Koloamatangi, OL Brad Lundblade, OL Conor McDermott, OL James Murray, T Chuma Edoga, T George Fant, T Mekhi Becton

Key offseason moves: Signed OL Josh Andrews as an unrestricted free agent (IND) ... signed T George Fant as a UFA (SEA) ... signed C Connor McGovern as a UFA (DEN) ... signed G Greg Van Roten as a UFA (TEN) ... re-signed G Alex Lewis as a UFA ... lost G Tom Compton as a UFA ... lost T Brandon Shell as a UFA

Projected opening-day starter: LT Mekhi Becton, LG Alex Lewis, C Connor McGovern, RG Brian Winters, RT Chuma Edoga

Outlook: The big news with the Jets offensive line was the selection of Mekhi Becton with the 11th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Becton is widely expected to start from day one, and his performance could go a long way toward determining what kind of season the Jets offensive line can have. The Jets also will have a new right tackle, but the addition of center Connor McGovern via free agency could have the biggest impact.

THE RANKING

Maybe it's not a coincidence that the two teams expected to battle for the division title are the teams with the most established offensive lines.

While it's a tough call between the Bills and Patriots lines on talent alone, the X factor here will be the absence of Scarnecchia.

The Dolphins have made up some ground since last year and the hope is that at some point in the near future, they'll move up in these rankings.

The call: 1. Buffalo; 2. New England; 3. N.Y. Jets; 4. Miami

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @apoupartFins.