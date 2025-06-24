Ranking the AFC East Tight End Situations
Taking stock of every roster in the AFC East to see where each team stands at the end of the offseason program.
At tight end, the biggest news of the offseason has involved Miami Dolphins starter Jonnu Smith and his desire for a new contract after he set franchise records for his position for receptions and receiving yards in a season.
If the Dolphins were to end up trading Smith, it clearly would change the outlook at tight end in the AFC East, but this is how things stood as of June 24.
BUFFALO BILLS
On the roster: Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, Keleki Latu, Jackson Hawes, Zach Davidson
Offseason moves: Selected Jackson Hawes in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft ... waived Armani Rogers with a non-football injury designation ... signed Zach Davidson to a futures contract
Offseason losses: Quinton Morris
Projected opening-day starters: Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox
2024 stats: Kincaid — 44 catches for 448 yards (10.2 avg.), 2 TDs; Knox — 22 catches for 311 yards (14.1 avg.), 1 TD
Outlook: The Bills kept their two recently highly drafted tight ends, Kincaid and Knox, after some speculation they might be ready to move on from the latter. Injuries slowed Kincaid in 2024, keeping him from fulfilling the potential he brought as a first-round pick in the 2023 draft. The addition of Hawes was made with replacing Morris' blocking in mind.
MIAMI DOLPHINS
On the roster: Jonnu Smith, Julian Hill, Pharaoh Brown, Tanner Conner, Hayden Rucci, Jalen Conyers
Offseason moves: Signed Conyers as a rookie free agent ... signed Brown as an unrestricted free agent from the Seattle Seahawks ... released tight end Durham Smythe
Offseason losses: Durham Smythe
Projected opening-day starter: Jonnu Smith
2024 stats: Smith — 88 catches for 884 yards (10.0 avg.), 8 TDs; Hill — 12 catches for 100 yards (8.3 avg.)
Outlook: The Dolphins signed Brown to replace Smythe in the hope he could help improve the blocking at the position, and the hope is that one of the young players — Conner maybe — can take a big step forward in 2025. This group obviously drops a significant notch if the Dolphins decide to move on from Smith in the event their contract talks reach an impasse.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
On the roster: Jack Westover, Gee Scott Jr., Austin Hooper, Hunter Henry, CJ Dippre, Jaheim Bell
Offseason moves: Signed CJ Dippre and Gee Scott Jr. as rookie free agents ... released Giovanni Ricci ... re-signed Austin Hooper as an unrestricted free agent
Offseason losses: None
Projected opening-day starter: Hunter Henry
2024 stats: Henry — 66 catches for 674 yards (10.2 avg.), 2 TDs; Hooper — 45 catches for 476 yards (10.6 avg.), 3 TDs
Outlook: The Patriots pretty much maintained the status quo at tight end, starting with Hunter Henry, who first got to New England as a free agent in 2021 along with the aforementioned Jonnu Smith.
NEW YORK JETS
On the roster: Stone Smartt, Jeremy Ruckert, Zack Kuntz, Neal Johnson
Offseason moves: Signed Neal Johnson and Zack Kuntz to a futures contracts ... signed Stone Smartt as a free agent
Offseason losses: Tyler Conklin, Kenny Yeboah
Projected opening-day starter: Jeremy Ruckert
2024 stats: Ruckert — 18 catches for 105 yards (5.8 avg.)
Outlook: The Jets haven't had what anyone would call a threat at tight end for a few years, and it doesn't seem like things are different in 2025. Smartt does have some pass-catching potential, but he was a part-time player with the Chargers and Ruckert is more blocker than receiving threat.
RANKING THE AFC EAST TE SITUATIONS
There are a handful of elite tight ends in the NFL, but none of them reside in the AFC East.
The argument could be made that the closest things to that kind of player would be Kincaid and Smith, while Henry qualifies as a dependable veteran. The Jets' tight end situation looks underwhelming on paper.
The call: 1. Buffalo; 2. Miami; 3. New England; 4. N.Y. Jets