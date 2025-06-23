Ranking the AFC East Wide Receiver Situations
Taking stock of every roster in the AFC East to see where each team stands at the end of the offseason program.
When it comes to the wide receiver position, the Dolphins have been the gold standard in the division since Tyreek Hill arrived in Miami in 2022 to join Jaylen Waddle and form a tandem with unmatch speed.
The question after a down year for Hill and Waddle is whether or how much the gap has closed with the other division teams, and whether anybody else's depth can help them say they have a better wide receiver corps.
BUFFALO BILLS
On the roster: Keon Coleman, Laviska Shenault Jr., Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, Joshua Palmer, Elijah Moore, KJ Hamler, Kaden Prather, Kristian Wilkerson, Jalen Virgil, Tyrell Shavers, Stephen Gosnell, Kelly Akharaiyi
Offseason moves: Signed Elijah Moore as a free agent ... signed Kristian Wilkerson ... released Hal Presley III ... selected Kaden Prather in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft ... signed Joshua Palmer as an unrestricted free agent from the L.A. Chargers ... signed Laviska Shenault Jr. as a free agent ... signed Khalil Shakir to a four-year contract extension
Offseason losses: Mack Hollins, Amari Cooper
Projected opening-day starters: Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer
2024 stats: Shakir — 76 catches for 821 yards (10.8 avg.), 4 TDs; Coleman — 29 catches for 556 yards (19.2 avg.), 4 TDs
Outlook: The Bills seem to have a lot of competent wide receivers after the additions of Elijah Moore and Shenault in the offseason, but there isn't a clear No. 1 option at this position after the team failed to re-sign Cooper. Buffalo is counting of Coleman taking a big step in his second season after he was their top pick in the 2024 draft.
MIAMI DOLPHINS
On the roster: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Malik Washington, Dee Eskridge, Tahj Washington, Erik Ezukanma, A.J. Henning, Tarik Black, Monaray Baldwin, Theo Wease Jr., Andrew Armstrong
Offseason moves: Signed Westbrook-Ikhine as an unrestricted free agent from the Tennessee Titans ... signed Henning, Baldwin, Wease and Armstrong as undrafted free agents
Offseason losses: Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft, Grant DuBose
Projected opening-day starters: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle
2024 stats: Hill — 81 catches for 959 yards (11.8 avg.), 6 TDs; Waddle — 58 catches for 744 yards (12.8 avg.), 2 TDs ; Washington — 26 catches for 223 yards (8.6 avg.)
Outlook: The failure of Hill and Waddle to put up their usually big numbers was one of the biggest stories for the Dolphins last season, along with the lack of big plays after the season-opening win against Jacksonville. The addition of Westbrook-Ikhine was made with the idea of solving the long-standing issue of having a third wide receiver to complement Hill and Waddle, and Malik Washington also could be a factor after a promising rookie season.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
On the roster: Ja'Lynn Polk, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, Jeremiah Webb, John Jiles, DeMario Douglas, Stefon Diggs, Efton Chism III, Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne, DeMeer Blankumsee, Jason Baker
Offseason moves: Signed Stefon Diggs as a UFA from the Houston Texans ... selected Williams in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft ... signed Mack Hollins as a UFA from the Buffalo Bills ... signed Blankumsee, Chism and Webb as undrafted free agents
Offseason losses: K.J. Osborn
Projected opening-day starter: Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte
2024 stats: Douglas — 66 catches for 621 yards (9.4 avg.), 3 TDs; Boutte — 43 catches for 589 yards (13.7 avg.), 3 TDs; Bourne — 28 catches for 305 yards (10.9 avg.), 1 TD
Outlook: New England set about to give Drake Maye some help by beefing up what was a totally forgettable wide receiver corps, with the hope that the veteran Diggs can bounce back from his torn ACL injury and do for him at least a fraction of what he did for Josh Allen after he arrived in Buffalo. The Patriots also are hoping rookie third-round pick Kyle Williams can make an impact, along with 2024 second-round pick Ja'Lynn Polk after his forgettable rookie year.
NEW YORK JETS
On the roster: Garrett Wilson, Josh Reynolds, Allen Lazard, Tyler Johnson, Xavier Gipson, Malachi Corley, Irvin Charles, Ontaria Wilson, Brandon Smith, Arian Smith, Quentin Skinner, Jamaal Pritchett, Dymere Miller
Offseason moves: Selected Arian Smith in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft ... released Davante Adams ... signed Tyler Johnson as a UFA from the L.A. Rams ... signed Josh Reynolds as a free agent ... exercised the fifth-year option for 2026 on Garrett Wilson
Offseason losses: Davante Adams
Projected opening-day starters: Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard
2024 stats: G. Wilson — 101 catches for 1104 yards (10.9 avg.), 7 TDs; Lazard — 37 catches for 530 yards (14.3 avg.), 6 TDs
Outlook: The Jets wide receiver corps isn't anywhere near the star-studded group the team had at one point last year with Wilson, Adams and Mike Williams, though Wilson is a big-time player. The question is whether the Jets have a legit No. 2 option at this point.
RANKING THE AFC EAST WR SITUATIONS
There are three wide receivers in the division who stand out above the rest, and the Dolphins have two of those with Hill and Waddle, the other being Garrett Wilson.
When it comes to depth, though, an argument could be made that Buffalo probably has more wide receivers who can contribute and the Patriots can get there if their recent draft picks pan out and Diggs can bounce back from his injury.
The call: 1. Miami; 2. Buffalo; 3. New England; 4. N.Y. Jets