Ranking the Dolphins Free Agent Acquisitions
The Miami Dolphins always should have been expected to sign a lot of players in free agency because they had an unusually low number of players under contract heading into the offseason.
They also should have been expected to mostly shop for bargains because they simply didn't have the kind of cap space to afford big-ticket items like they did a few offseasons ago or like rebuilding teams like the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears did this year.
So the result, at least through the first wave of free agency, is a large group of second-tier newcomers who the Dolphins hope will provide great value for the dollar.
Who's most likely to do so?
Let's examine with our ranking of the best free agent acquisitions, as of Friday morning, March12.
RANKING THE DOLPHINS FREE AGENT ACQUISITIONS
1. WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tennessee
This actually is a fairly easy choice, given Westbrook-Ikhine's size (which was needed), his 2024 production (nine touchdowns, including six in the red zone) and blocking ability. The fact the Dolphins got him at a cap number of $1.6 million for 2025 on his two-year deal makes it even better.
2. S Ifeatu Melifonwu, Detroit
This is the epitome of a low-risk, high-reward move. There's a lot to like about Melifonwu's game based on what he showed in 2023, particularly the second half of that season. His cap number of $2.6 million makes this move a good gamble.
3. G James Daniels, Pittsburgh
This was the biggest contract the Dolphins have given out so far, and it's based on what Daniels showed with the Steelers before his Achilles injury. If he gets back to form, he should provide the much-needed upgrade at guard; if he doesn't, the Dolphins have an out in his contract next offseason with minimal cap pain.
4. RB Alexander Mattison, Las Vegas
The Dolphins signed him — we think — to fill a very specific role, and that's being a short-yardage specialist, and did so at the veteran minimum. This would prove a great deal if he converted at a high rate even if he finishes the season with, say, 150 rushing yards.
5. S Ashtyn Davis, N.Y. Jets
We probably should be careful about overstating Davis' projected role because he was mostly a special teams player with the Jets, but there clearly is a lot of upside there and at the very least he should be a factor in the kicking game.
6. TE Pharaoh Brown, Seattle
This is a low-key move done to help the blocking, which wasn't good enough last season and wasn't limited to the offensive line underperforming.
7. LB Willie Gay Jr., New Orleans
This move has possibilities if the Dolphins get peak Willie Gay, as he was at times with the Kansas City Chiefs. But he's also been inconsistent and was ranked among the worst linebackers in the NFL last season by Pro Football Focus.
8. QB Zach Wilson, Denver
This move already has been addressed thoroughly, and it's a case of the Dolphins swinging big in the hope they can unlock his full potential but at a position where perhaps it might have been wiser to go with a safer option, even if the upside wasn't as good.
9. LB K.J. Britt, Tampa Bay
Like Gay, Britt's 2024 season was not judged favorably by PFF, but he still looks like a younger alternative and replacement for Anthony Walker Jr.
10. OL Larry Borom, Chicago
This was a depth move that does bring even more versatility to the offensive line.
11. P Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee
It would be very easy — but also a mistake — to simply focus on Stonehouse's two record-setting seasons and not look at the overall picture. After all, the Titans easily could have hung on to him simply by extending the lower tender to him as a restricted free agent.
12. CB Artie Burns, Seattle
This is a low-risk move for a former first-round pick, though his NFL track record suggests he's not a lock to make the 53-man roster.