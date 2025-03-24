Ranking the Dolphins Mock Draft Projections After First Wave of Free Agency
Free agency has changed a lot of the Miami Dolphins’ needs heading into the 2025 NFL draft. With that in mind, we’ve decided to revisit our rankings of the players getting frequently mocked to the Dolphins.
We did this exercise before the free agency period began, but certain signings have changed the Dolphins’ needs. The team spent a lot at linebacker and added a starting guard, a starting safety, and a new WR3.
However, there still are holes at guard, safety, cornerback, and interior defensive line.
Additionally, national analysts have shifted away from mocking certain players to the Dolphins. For example, our top options from last time — Shemar Stewart and Armand Membou — no longer will be eligible for this list since they are frequently off the board before pick 13.
We’ve decided to rank the top eight (with explanations for the top five) players frequently mocked to the Dolphins at 13 overall. It’s important to note that this list will not include players who are good fits for the Dolphins but are not seen paired with Miami in mock drafts.
The eight players considered for this list were Kelvin Banks, Malaki Starks, Tyler Warren, Will Johnson, Jahdae Barron, Nick Emmanwori, Kenneth Grant and Tyler Booker.
Ranking Top 5 Miami Dolphins Mock Draft Picks After the First Wave of Free Agency
1. Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Previous Ranking: 3
Starks moves up two spots in our rankings since Shemar Stewart and Armand Membou are no longer eligible. The Dolphins did add two safeties in free agency — Ifeatu Melifonwu and Ashtyn Davis — but only Melifonwu should be considered a potential starter.
Starks is the perfect player to tie the room together long term. He has the range and coverage instincts to fill a lot of Jevon Holland’s responsibilities after Holland signed a contract with the New York Giants this offseason.
The Georgia product can handle practically any deep coverage responsibility while also playing in the slot if needed. He’s played at a high level against SEC competition for three years and produced plenty of ball production, recording six interceptions and 14 pass breakups.
This past season was not Starks’ best, but his tape is still quite good, and he fills a huge need for the Dolphins’ defense.
2. Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Previous Ranking: Unranked
Johnson is the first newcomer on the list, and if you read our first Dolphins’ seven-round mock draft, you would know we’re a fan of this pairing.
This has become a popular pairing among national analysts because the Dolphins haven’t signed any cornerbacks who can compete for a starting spot opposite Jalen Ramsey. Johnson’s talent is good enough to be a top-five pick, but he was hampered by injuries this past season and hasn’t competed during the pre-draft process.
Johnson’s injuries were not considered major, and he’s slated to compete in a private pro day on April 14, which could alleviate some concerns about his health. Still, Johnson’s tape is phenomenal.
He has great ball skills, size and instincts to be an effective coverage player in any scheme against all types of receivers. He’d fill the Dolphins’ short-term need at cornerback and be a long-term centerpiece for the secondary.
3. Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Previous Ranking: 6
Barron moves up in our rankings for many of the same reasons that Johnson did. While Johnson profiles as a slightly better player, Barron would provide the Dolphins with more options.
The Texas product mostly played outside cornerback this past season, showing the instincts and ball skills to thrive in a zone-heavy scheme. However, he has a lot of experience playing in the slot, and his size (5-11, 200 pounds) suggests he might be better there anyway.
With Kader Kohou likely returning, the Dolphins’ top three cornerbacks would all have inside-outside versatility. That position flexibility could make Barron more appealing than someone like Johnson.
Whether Barron plays outside or in the slot, the Dolphins need help at cornerback, and Barron is a scheme fit who had a great final year at Texas.
4. Kenneth Grant, IDL, Michigan
Previous Ranking: 4
Grant remains fourth in our rankings after the Dolphins re-signed nose tackle Benito Jones. The Michigan product would be an upgrade on the Dolphins’ defensive front, but teams don’t always like to carry two nose tackles.
Despite that, it’s hard to argue with how much of an impact Grant would have next to budding star Zach Sieler. His massive size and surprising quickness would help the Dolphins up front and keep their linebackers clean at the second level.
Even with Jones returning next season, the Dolphins defensive line room is still pretty barren. They’ll have to add several players to that room before the start of training camp, and it’s hard to imagine any remaining free agents matching Grant’s upside.
5. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Previous Ranking: 5
Tyler Warren keeps his No. 5 spot, as the Dolphins only added Pharaoh Brown to their tight end room so far during free agency. Brown is a solid in-line blocker, but he doesn’t offer much in the receiving game.
Warren’s ability to threaten a defense down the field and add something to the running game would still be a game-changer for the Dolphins’ offense.
With Brown, Jonnu Smith, and Julian Hill at tight end, teams could likely make an educated guess on the team’s run-pass splits based on who is on the field. Additionally, they could likely ignore Brown and Hill in the passing game.
Warren is fifth on this list because the Dolphins have bigger needs, and the aforementioned trio is good enough for this season. Still, if the Dolphins are looking to evolve on offense this coming season, no other prospect would help them more than Warren.
Rest of The Rankings
6. Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
7. Kelvin Banks, OL, Texas
8. Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama