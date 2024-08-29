All Dolphins

Report Shows Investing In The Dolphins Has Best ROI

The National Football League announced that private equity firms can invest in teams up to ten percent of the valuation of the team.

Scott Salomon

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross (left) talks with general manager Chris Grier before a game in November 2022.
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross (left) talks with general manager Chris Grier before a game in November 2022. / JIM RASSOL / USA TODAY NETWORK
Stephen Ross and the Miami Dolphins are the best investment for private equity firms to buy into, according to a study performed by The Sporting Post. The study was conducted based on a recent valuation of all member clubs.

The National Football League decided private equity firms could purchase up to a ten percent interest in the team.

This is despite the fact that Ross granted heavy extensions to Jaylen Waddle and Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins also restructured Tyreek Hill's contract this offseason, giving him more guaranteed years.

The Dolphins saw their value increase by 29 percent from 2023 to 2024, according to Sportico via Yahoo!.

Ross does everything first-class; according to the players surveyed by the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), the Dolphins were ranked the top organization in pro football. Ross has renovated Hard Rock Stadium and built a new practice facility, the Baptist Health Training Complex, on the stadium grounds. The Dolphins came first in the NFLPA report cards with straight As in the 11 graded categories.

 calculated the profit firms would make within one year if they invested ten percent. The margins were established based on the values from the most recent valuation, which was performed during 2023-2024.

Top 20 NFL Teams By Return On Investment (ROI)

Potential profit (USD) on 10% investment within a year.

  1. Miami Dolphins: $136,800,000
  2. Las Vegas Raiders: $136,400,000
  3. Dallas Cowboys: $117,000,000
  4. Tennessee Titans: $114,400,000
  5. Philadelphia Eagles: $104,400,000
  6. Houston Texans: $93,500,000
  7. Cleveland Browns: $92,400,000
  8. San Francisco 49ers: $90,000,000
  9. New York Giants: $88,400,000
  10. Baltimore Ravens: $87,970,000
  11. Atlanta Falcons: $84,600,000
  12. Minnesota Vikings: $83,700,000
  13. New York Jets: $79,300,000
  14. Los Angeles Rams: $75,900,000
  15. Pittsburgh Steelers: $74,080,000
  16. Kansas City Chiefs: $68,800,000
  17. Detroit Lions: $64,800,000
  18. New England Patriots: $63,000,000
  19. Indianapolis Colts: $60,900,000
  20. Arizona Cardinals: $60,800,000

As released in The Sporting Post, analysts used the 2024 Forbes valuation for each NFL franchise and their percentage increase in valuation between 2023 and 2024. With these figures, they extrapolated how much money would be generated with a ten percent investment into each franchise within a year.

Scott Salomon joined Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services.

