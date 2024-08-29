Report Shows Investing In The Dolphins Has Best ROI
Stephen Ross and the Miami Dolphins are the best investment for private equity firms to buy into, according to a study performed by The Sporting Post. The study was conducted based on a recent valuation of all member clubs.
The National Football League decided private equity firms could purchase up to a ten percent interest in the team.
This is despite the fact that Ross granted heavy extensions to Jaylen Waddle and Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins also restructured Tyreek Hill's contract this offseason, giving him more guaranteed years.
The Dolphins saw their value increase by 29 percent from 2023 to 2024, according to Sportico via Yahoo!.
Ross does everything first-class; according to the players surveyed by the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), the Dolphins were ranked the top organization in pro football. Ross has renovated Hard Rock Stadium and built a new practice facility, the Baptist Health Training Complex, on the stadium grounds. The Dolphins came first in the NFLPA report cards with straight As in the 11 graded categories.
calculated the profit firms would make within one year if they invested ten percent. The margins were established based on the values from the most recent valuation, which was performed during 2023-2024.
Top 20 NFL Teams By Return On Investment (ROI)
Potential profit (USD) on 10% investment within a year.
- Miami Dolphins: $136,800,000
- Las Vegas Raiders: $136,400,000
- Dallas Cowboys: $117,000,000
- Tennessee Titans: $114,400,000
- Philadelphia Eagles: $104,400,000
- Houston Texans: $93,500,000
- Cleveland Browns: $92,400,000
- San Francisco 49ers: $90,000,000
- New York Giants: $88,400,000
- Baltimore Ravens: $87,970,000
- Atlanta Falcons: $84,600,000
- Minnesota Vikings: $83,700,000
- New York Jets: $79,300,000
- Los Angeles Rams: $75,900,000
- Pittsburgh Steelers: $74,080,000
- Kansas City Chiefs: $68,800,000
- Detroit Lions: $64,800,000
- New England Patriots: $63,000,000
- Indianapolis Colts: $60,900,000
- Arizona Cardinals: $60,800,000
As released in The Sporting Post, analysts used the 2024 Forbes valuation for each NFL franchise and their percentage increase in valuation between 2023 and 2024. With these figures, they extrapolated how much money would be generated with a ten percent investment into each franchise within a year.