Revisiting Some First-Half Fireworks Against Houston
The Miami Dolphins have had their share of frustration against the Houston Texans, but that matchup also has produced some memorable moments.
Specifically, it could be argued that the Dolphins' two best first-half performances came against those very Texans, including what happened in the teams' last meeting, in 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Dolphins won that game by a modest 30-15 final score, but we should remember the score was 30-0 at halftime. That actually was nothing compared to the first half in the teams' 2015 meeting in Dan Campbell's first home game as Dolphins interim head coach when his team jumped to a 41-0 halftime lead on the way to a 44-26 victory.
THE DOLPHINS' DOMINANT 2022 FIRST HALF
The Dolphins were 7-3 and coming off their bye when they faced the 1-8-1 Texans at Hard Rock Stadium, and the first half was every bit the mismatch the teams' record could portend — and then some.
The Dolphins offense moved the ball at will in that first half, compiling 287 yards and 19 first downs, with Tua Tagovailoa passing for 278 yards (in the first half) and a touchdown.
The defense chipped in with an Andrew Van Ginkel interception that he returned to the Houston 3-yard line and a fumble return for a touchdown by Xavien Howard.
Tagovailoa played two series at the start of the second half, but he was pulled after being sacked three times in a span of four offensive snaps and Houston made a mini-comeback in the second half to make the score respectable.
The Dolphins' 30 points at halftime against Houston in 2022 is the second-highest total during Mike McDaniel's tenure as head coach behind only the 35 points they scored in the 70-20 victory against the Denver Broncos in the 2023 home opener. The highest point total at halftime this season was 24 in the second game against the New England Patriots on Nov. 24.
THE RECORD-SETTER AGAINST HOUSTON 2015
The 2022 Dolphins actually struggled offensively compared to what the 2015 Dolphins did to the Texans in that first half in 2015.
Remember the impressive 287 yards in the first half in 2022? The 2015 Dolphins had 392 at halftime against Houston, thanks to four touchdowns of 50 yards or longer — a 53-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill to Rishard Matthews, a 50-yard pass from Tannehill to Jarvis Landry, a 54-yard pass from Tannehill to Lamar Miller, and an 85-yard run by Miller.
Oh, and we should throw in a 23-yard pick-six by safety Reshad Jones, who also had a pick-six the previous week in a 38-10 victory at Tennessee in Campbell's Dolphins debut as interim head coach.
The 41 points in the first half is a Dolphins record, but far off the NFL record of 49 points set by the Green Bay Packers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1983 in a 55-14 victory at Lambeau Field.